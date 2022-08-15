Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Planes collide midair in Watsonville, killing 2
Investigators are trying to determine what caused two planes to crash while trying to land at Watsonville's airport in Santa Cruz County. Two people were killed in the crash, which was partially recorded in a security camera nearby. Neighbors recalled other deadly accidents at the small airport.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person died early Friday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 nearing the approach of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, backing up traffic for miles during the early-morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m., prompting the CHP to...
KTVU FOX 2
Street racers slam into Oakland nonprofit 'Homies Empowerment' on opening day
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland nonprofit, Homies Empowerment, says its care center is displaced after two cars hit their building. An employee at the center on Thursday said one of the cars made it halfway inside their building at the corner of 77th and MacArthur Boulevard. Investigators believe the two...
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
KTVU FOX 2
Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill
DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
12-year-old East Bay girl reported missing
Police are calling on the public to help find Daisy Jauregui of Antioch.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street homeless encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. As a result, the city could lose millions of dollars in state funding. The...
13-year-old Oakland teen safely located after going missing Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police said they have safely located a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. Daisey Lancaster had been last seen Saturday afternoon at an extended stay hotel in Alameda. Police said Wednesday that Daisey had been located and is safe. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
