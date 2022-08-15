ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Planes collide midair in Watsonville, killing 2

Investigators are trying to determine what caused two planes to crash while trying to land at Watsonville's airport in Santa Cruz County. Two people were killed in the crash, which was partially recorded in a security camera nearby. Neighbors recalled other deadly accidents at the small airport.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza

OAKLAND, Calif. - A person died early Friday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 nearing the approach of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, backing up traffic for miles during the early-morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m., prompting the CHP to...
EMERYVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill

DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. As a result, the city could lose millions of dollars in state funding. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA

