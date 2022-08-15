Read full article on original website
wlds.com
U.S. 67 Under Construction in Morgan County Through October
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a 10-mile maintenance project on U.S. 67 in Morgan County, between Gravel Springs Road and West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville has started. The scope of this $4 million project, which includes placing a protective thin layer of asphalt over the existing concrete, is...
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Poor Farm Arson
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in finding individuals who may be responsible for two arson fires that burned the Greene County Almshouse. The first incident occurred on August 8th. Firefighters from the Carrollton Fire Department were able to respond to this incident quickly and initially save the structure. The first incident is believed to have been started on the second floor of the structure.
hoiabc.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
wlds.com
LIHEAP Opens For Applications on Sept. 1
Local energy and water bill assistance will open up at the start of next month. The Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will open at MCS Community Services on Sept. 1. Funds will be open to residents of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties. The funds assist in the...
wlds.com
Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight
A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
wlds.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Iowa Warrant After Missing Quincy Teen Located At His Residence
A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl missing from Quincy since May was located at his residence. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A press release on May 24th from Quincy Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Facing 8 Felonies Counts Related to String of Power Equipment Thefts
A Jacksonville man has been charged in a string of recent equipment thefts. Jacksonville Police arrested 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street at his residence without incident last Wednesday. Smith was taken into custody in connection to an ongoing investigation by Jacksonville Police into...
wlds.com
Bluffs Get 2 New Part-Time Officers, Winchester Losing Chief of Police
The Village of Bluffs is getting two new part-time officers while Winchester is losing its police chief. The Journal Courier reports that the Bluffs Village Board recently approved the hiring of two part-time officers, Nate White and Caleb Handy. Handy is currently the Chief of Police in Winchester. Handy has...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since Late July
Sangamon County has seen its first COVID-related death in almost three weeks. A man in his 80s, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, died Tuesday of complications from the virus. It was the first reported death in the county from COVID since July 29th. 402 Sangamon County residents have died...
wlds.com
Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer
Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night...
Man arrested after attacking police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
wmay.com
No Injuries Reported In Springfield House Fire
Everyone’s OK following a house fire in Springfield early Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home on North 16th Street shortly after 6:30am and found heavy fire on a side porch on the exterior of the home. The flames had extended into a bathroom inside the residence. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames. All occupants of the home got out safely. A female resident was treated on scene for some breathing difficulties, but was not transported to the hospital.
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ at state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair, and Governor JB Pritzker was at the State Fairgrounds to kick things off. Farmers got the chance to lobby to a room full of lawmakers about what they want to see in the next year at the “Agriculture Day Breakfast.” High gas […]
