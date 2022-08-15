Read full article on original website
u.today
Ethereum Finally Flipped Bitcoin, But There's Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Ethereum Whale Makes Nearly $1,000,000,000 in Less Than a Month As ETH Cracks $2,000
The richest wallet on the Ethereum (ETH) network increased in value by almost a billion dollars over the past 30 days on the back of strong ETH rallies. According to blockchain tracking service Whalestats, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.98 billion on July 15th to more than $2.96 billion at time of writing, a nearly 50% increase.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
u.today
Bitcoin at $20,000 and Ethereum at $1,000 Minimum, Expects Former Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink (LINK) and One Ethereum (ETH) Rival Could Explode by Up to 50%, Says Top Crypto Analyst
Widely followed crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is predicting that two altcoins could surge by up to 50%. Starting with decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), Van de Poppe tells his 622,600 Twitter followers that the 25th-largest crypto asset by market cap could rally by nearly 50% to $12 if the $8 price level holds as support.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
u.today
Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as Merge Rally Cools Off: This Week’s Crypto Recap
The past week saw the total market cap shed some $115 billion as both Bitcoin and Ethereum take a beating in a broader sell-off. Things took a turn for the worse in the past seven days as the leading cryptocurrencies plunged. The total market capitalization is down some $115 billion in seven days as multiple leading coins dropped by double-digit percentages. With that said, let’s unpack.
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?
In just two years, Solana has become one of the most popular cryptos in the world. All it needs now is a "killer app."
zycrypto.com
Total Crypto Liquidations Exceed $500 Million As Bitcoin, Ether And Shiba Inu Tank
After posting systematic gains at August’s start, Bitcoin and Ethereum fell sharply towards the weekend, tagging along with other cryptocurrencies as investors reduced their exposure to risk assets against the backdrop of a blurred macroeconomic environment. By Friday mid-day, BTC was trading at roughly $21,459 on major exchanges after...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Align Tech
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Ethereum Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has fallen 8.34% to $1,708.06. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $1,898.61 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past...
