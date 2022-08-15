Read full article on original website
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
WIBW
Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been arrested for a Monday aggravated robbery. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery. As a result of...
WIBW
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct. TPD...
WIBW
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
WIBW
Dana Chandler double-murder retrial recessed until Tuesday for unknown reason
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The double-murder retrial of Dana Chandler is on hold at the Shawnee County Courthouse. A sign that was posted Friday morning on a fourth-floor courtroom said “Case number 11-CR-1329 will be in recess until Tuesday, August 24 At 9:00 AM.”. No reason was given for...
WIBW
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
WIBW
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into an occupied apartment. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, it...
Residential robbery leads to police pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a residential robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac. The call came into shawnee county dispatch shortly before 3:45 a.m. according to authorities. The suspect fled led to a pursuit, according to police.
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
WIBW
Gunshot victim taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
KCTV 5
Police: 3-year-old found dead had drugs in his system, mother charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of her son after his body was found covered on a bed Wednesday morning. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police Department to report that Michaela Chism’s 3-year-old child had died at a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo, according to court records.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
WIBW
Topeka man already arrested for burglary attempts to run, gives fake name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was arrested after multiple burglaries attempted to run from officers after they had already arrested him and gave them a false name. Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 400 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of a home burglary.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were...
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
WIBW
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
78-year-old woman given citation after crash sends 17-year-old to hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 78-year-old Manhattan woman was given a citation after a crash that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Westloop Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Manhattan man loses $500 when iPhone reported stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is out about $500 after his red iPhone was stolen on Tuesday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the 2300 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
