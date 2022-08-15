ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
spectrumnews1.com

City of Cleveland hosts housing clinic

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Municipal Housing Court hosted a housing clinic for residents at the Collinwood Recreation Center. Residents could connect with organizations such as the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Public Power and the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research. What You Need To Know. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Creative Industries#Linus Covid#General Health#Cuyahoga County Council#Arpa#Spectrum News
WFMJ.com

NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers

Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
LAKE MILTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Morning Briefing: Gov. DeWine announces $5 million H2Ohio grant, Akron Public Schools needs teachers and Cleveland city leaders announce crime decrease

Good morning, Ohio. Here's what you need to know today. It is a quiet and cool start across much of Ohio with some areas dealing with a little patchy fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a pop-up afternoon shower possible. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cleveland19.com

Avon small business owner frustrated with high NOPEC energy bill

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ali Honar, the owner of Dairy Mart in Avon, had a shocking surprise with his utility bill this month. He said the current rate through NOPEC is making him pay double than what he normally does for his monthly energy bill. “Honestly, I have no idea...
AVON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland passed over for $10 million federal transportation grant for Hough neighborhood

Cleveland came up short in its bid for a $10.7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to redesign East 66th Street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The project, dubbed DREAM 66, would add to the street a multi-purpose trail, a wider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, benches and bike parking. The grant from the federal government’s $2.2 billion RAISE program would have covered most of the cost of the $15.7 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy