Sean
4d ago
If this means that the new board will be going completely woke, they didn't do their due diligence on risk management. It will fail.
6
Citizen Law
4d ago
like the lunar landing...a giant step for humankind... people be uttering more than "incorrect nouns"....it's fair to improve systems of governance...very rare anyone tries...but fair indeed...if not some sort of requisite affair... someone dared.
2
KUOW
Seattle Indian Health Board celebrates new Pioneer Square clinic
Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood saw a grand opening Thursday – for a new health clinic focused specifically on the needs of Native American patients. It’s on the ground floor of a new 80-unit apartment building operated by the Chief Seattle Club. The clinic is operated by the...
KUOW
Week in Review: Affordable housing, a response to bullying, and missing texts
Bill Radke discusses the week's news with The Stranger's Hannah Krieg, Crosscut's Mai Hoang, and Geekwire's Mike Lewis. Seattle City Council budget chair Teresa Mosqueda said yesterday that she would propose using JumpStart payroll tax revenues to supplement the city’s general-fund budget for the fourth and fifth years in a row, after the City Budget Office released new projections of a growing budget shortfall through the next five years. Weren’t JumpStart revenues were supposed to pay for affordable housing?
inlander.com
Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer
Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
KUOW
Washington nurses call for better pay as more colleagues turn to traveling work
Hospital staffing shortages across Washington state have some nurses wondering if they should trade staff positions for traveling work. While travel contracts don't guarantee better hours or fewer patients, they do often come with higher pay. And that comes at a steep cost to hospitals, as well as the professionals...
MyNorthwest.com
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
KUOW
Displacement is a big problem in Seattle. Subsidized apartments help, but only somewhat
Seattle must, by state law, make room for newcomers to live. But that growth is pushing people out, especially Black and immigrant families. Some people are trying to help ease displacement in Seattle by organizing communities and chasing grants, in order to build subsidized affordable apartments. But critics warn that...
KUOW
What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting
The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
KUOW
Music and design highlight Seattle's weekend arts calendar
We reach out for recommendations on arts and culture events around Seattle every week. Today, Paige Browning talked with KUOW's new arts and culture reporter Mike Davis. They’re having a free concert this Saturday featuring the Black Constellation Collective. Porter Ray is definitely one of my favorite local rappers. If you hear his laid-back delivery, it is almost like just hearing rainfall on your window. It’s so smooth. And JusMoni, she's so soulful. And Stas THEE Boss, who makes her own beats, if you want to talk about flavor, that's flavor for you right there. I'm very excited for this show. And as a special treat, Larry Mizell Jr. is going to DJ.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save The Masonic Building of Washington, also known as Landmark on the Sound. "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
gigharbornow.org
Southworth fast ferry offers alternative to driving to downtown Seattle
Despite the building of a second Narrows Bridge, new Nalley Valley viaduct and lanes through Tacoma, the drive between Gig Harbor and Seattle can still be onerous. There are alternatives. They won’t work for everybody, or even most people, but could be just right for some. One is the...
KUOW
Do the right thing and go check out this MoPOP exhibit: Today So Far
Good news for Washington's green and clean businesses. Tacoma gardeners have a solution to the "zucchini problem." MoPOP's newest exhibit shines a spotlight on Ruth Carter's iconic costume designs from Hollywood classics. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 17, 2022. You feel that? Excitement...
KUOW
Casual Friday with Lex Vaughn and Tim Durkan
This week we made the city’s favorite pink neon elephant a landmark. Shrinkflation is impacting our favorite snack foods. And don’t look away from your laptop, your boss might be watching. We’re breaking it down this week with the Needling’s Lex Vaughn and Seattle photographer Tim Durkan....
KUOW
Sound it Out: The stories that grabbed your attention this week
If you've heard the show before, you know we often ask for your thoughts about our stories — where they've succeeded and where they can improve. That's because at its core, Soundside is about connecting with our listeners and bringing you stories you care about and journalism that impacts those of us living here in the Pacific Northwest.
Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass
The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
KUOW
Emerald City Comic Con is back ... to 2013 levels: Today So Far
Emerald City Comic Con is back ... but it's not quite the same. Washington spoils its dogs. The U.S. Forest Service is trying some new tech to fight wildfires — balloons!. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 19, 2022. I love Thursdays at...
probrewer.com
Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale
Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
KUOW
How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?
Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
More than 12,000 King County child care workers to receive payments of up to $500
SEATTLE — More than 12,000 King County child care providers are expected to receive one-time payments for retention bonuses totaling $7 million. The one-time payment will range from $400 to $500 per child care worker. Providers will begin to receive payments this month through September. Nearly 90% of eligible...
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
KUOW
Seattle resolution condemns harassment against elected officials and political candidates
Attacks on elected officials and people running for office won’t be tolerated. That’s the message behind a Seattle City Council resolution passed this week. The measure follows recent local incidents in which people of color were targeted. Carey Anderson, a Black pastor running for an open House seat...
