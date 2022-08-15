ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 6

Sean
4d ago

If this means that the new board will be going completely woke, they didn't do their due diligence on risk management. It will fail.

Reply
6
Citizen Law
4d ago

like the lunar landing...a giant step for humankind... people be uttering more than "incorrect nouns"....it's fair to improve systems of governance...very rare anyone tries...but fair indeed...if not some sort of requisite affair... someone dared.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Seattle Indian Health Board celebrates new Pioneer Square clinic

Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood saw a grand opening Thursday – for a new health clinic focused specifically on the needs of Native American patients. It’s on the ground floor of a new 80-unit apartment building operated by the Chief Seattle Club. The clinic is operated by the...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Week in Review: Affordable housing, a response to bullying, and missing texts

Bill Radke discusses the week's news with The Stranger's Hannah Krieg, Crosscut's Mai Hoang, and Geekwire's Mike Lewis. Seattle City Council budget chair Teresa Mosqueda said yesterday that she would propose using JumpStart payroll tax revenues to supplement the city’s general-fund budget for the fourth and fifth years in a row, after the City Budget Office released new projections of a growing budget shortfall through the next five years. Weren’t JumpStart revenues were supposed to pay for affordable housing?
SEATTLE, WA
inlander.com

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Washington Entertainment
KUOW

What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting

The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Music and design highlight Seattle's weekend arts calendar

We reach out for recommendations on arts and culture events around Seattle every week. Today, Paige Browning talked with KUOW's new arts and culture reporter Mike Davis. They’re having a free concert this Saturday featuring the Black Constellation Collective. Porter Ray is definitely one of my favorite local rappers. If you hear his laid-back delivery, it is almost like just hearing rainfall on your window. It’s so smooth. And JusMoni, she's so soulful. And Stas THEE Boss, who makes her own beats, if you want to talk about flavor, that's flavor for you right there. I'm very excited for this show. And as a special treat, Larry Mizell Jr. is going to DJ.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#American Theatre Magazine
gigharbornow.org

Southworth fast ferry offers alternative to driving to downtown Seattle

Despite the building of a second Narrows Bridge, new Nalley Valley viaduct and lanes through Tacoma, the drive between Gig Harbor and Seattle can still be onerous. There are alternatives. They won’t work for everybody, or even most people, but could be just right for some. One is the...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Do the right thing and go check out this MoPOP exhibit: Today So Far

Good news for Washington's green and clean businesses. Tacoma gardeners have a solution to the "zucchini problem." MoPOP's newest exhibit shines a spotlight on Ruth Carter's iconic costume designs from Hollywood classics. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 17, 2022. You feel that? Excitement...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Casual Friday with Lex Vaughn and Tim Durkan

This week we made the city’s favorite pink neon elephant a landmark. Shrinkflation is impacting our favorite snack foods. And don’t look away from your laptop, your boss might be watching. We’re breaking it down this week with the Needling’s Lex Vaughn and Seattle photographer Tim Durkan....
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KUOW

Sound it Out: The stories that grabbed your attention this week

If you've heard the show before, you know we often ask for your thoughts about our stories — where they've succeeded and where they can improve. That's because at its core, Soundside is about connecting with our listeners and bringing you stories you care about and journalism that impacts those of us living here in the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass

The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KUOW

Emerald City Comic Con is back ... to 2013 levels: Today So Far

Emerald City Comic Con is back ... but it's not quite the same. Washington spoils its dogs. The U.S. Forest Service is trying some new tech to fight wildfires — balloons!. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 19, 2022. I love Thursdays at...
SEATTLE, WA
probrewer.com

Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale

Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?

Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
KING COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy