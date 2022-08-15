Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Bashes Bed Bath & Beyond: How He Says Retailer Could 'Save Themselves,' But Would 'Rather Sink The Ship'
Jim Cramer believes Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY needs to take advantage of its recent surge and commence a stock offering, but he doesn't expect the home furnishings retailer to take action. What To Know: Bed Bath & Beyond shares have surged amid increased retail investor attention. The stock...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In GrowGeneration 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
GrowGeneration GRWG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.11%. Currently, GrowGeneration has a market capitalization of $300.93 million. Buying $1000 In GRWG: If an investor had bought $1000 of GRWG stock 5 years ago, it...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bed Bath & Beyond Stock When Ryan Cohen Did, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Activist investor Ryan Cohen took a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY in March and sought changes for the company. Here’s a look at how investors who followed him into an investment in the retailer did. What Happened: Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond...
Tesla Supercharger Network Opens To Non-Tesla Owners, Here's How Much It Could Cost
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. TSLA has its own charging network of Tesla Superchargers worldwide. The company has slowly been opening up access to the charging stations to other electric vehicles outside the U.S. and preparing to launch more options in the U.S. Pricing for the plan was leaked and could offer a glimpse into Tesla’s plans.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60...
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Short Sellers Are Ramping Up Their Bets Against Tech Stocks: Analyst Says This May Be A 'Bear Rally'
The technology sector has taken quite a hit so far in 2022 as investors bet that rising interest rates could weigh on tech stock growth rates. Tech short sellers have done fairly well so far this year, but a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggests short sellers expect more weakness ahead for tech stocks.
Dave Portnoy: My Net Worth Is Tied To One Stock, Other Stuff Is 'All Fun And Games'
Two days after PENN Entertainment Inc. PENN announced a full buyout of Barstool Sports, Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy appeared on Fox Business to discuss the buyout and his take on meme stock trading. Portnoy On Penn: On Friday, Portnoy said the first thing he plans to do with...
Kevin O'Leary Says 'NFTs Will Be Bigger Than Bitcoin': What Else Does Mr. Wonderful Think About The Future of Crypto?
See Kevin O’Leary at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event in December. Reserve a seat now!. Kevin O’Leary said on Twitter earlier this year that "NFTs will be bigger than Bitcoin." The "Shark Tank" investor added his reason why: the ability for NFTs to record ownership. At an...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag Behind As Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer — Why One Analyst Thinks 'Things Could Get Ugly' Soon
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in negative territory Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.7% to $1.14 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dogecoin (DOGE) +13.2% $0.09. EOS (EOS) +8.1% $1.38. Chiliz (CHZ) +6.5% $0.21. Why It Matters: Even...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Volcon VLCN shares rose 45.6% to $2.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 104.1 million, which is 7841.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Looking At Axsome Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Axsome Therapeutics AXSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
$92 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Also Check Out Other 3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying
U.S. initial jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 250,000 the week ended August 13th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper's Hedge Fund Owns These 5 Big Dividend Stocks
David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers and founder of Appaloosa Management, has become a self-made billionaire through the hedge fund he manages and the gains from his stock portfolio. A recent 13F-HR SEC filing has revealed to the public the various companies Tepper currently has holdings in. This...
S&P 500 Snaps 4-Week Winning Streak As Investors Anticipate Higher Interest Rates
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY broke a four-week winning streak this week as the latest commentary from the Federal Reserve suggests investors can expect aggressive interest rate hikes to continue. On Wednesday, the Fed released minutes from its policy-setting meeting in July that revealed the central bank is...
