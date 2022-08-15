Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Related
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump's Niece Points Finger At Jared Kushner For Tipping Off FBI: 'It Sounds Like Somebody In Jared's Position'
Following the Federal Bureau of Investigation raid of Donald Trump’s Florida residence, multiple reports are suggesting a close aide of the former president had a role in tipping off the agency about classified documents. When Mary Trump was asked during an interview as to whom she thinks could have...
More Boogaloo Bois Are Heading to Ukraine to Fight
Since the war in Ukraine began, some young Americans have rolled into towns there, waving flags with tropical prints. Local soldiers have sometimes assumed the foreign fighters had traveled all the way from Hawaii to join the fight against the Russian invasion. But in reality, those flags have nothing to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Tulsi Gabbard Fills In For Host Tucker Carlson On Fox News
Once a Democratic presidential hopeful, the former Hawaii representative is now filling the shoes of the right-wing pundit.
‘Reliable Sources’ Host Brian Stelter Out at CNN
Brian Stelter will depart CNN, multiple sources confirmed to The Daily Beast, as the network is set to cancel his Sunday media show Reliable Sources.CEO Chris Licht informed Stelter of his decision on Wednesday, according to NPR, and his last show will be Sunday. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon: “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the...
Opinion | Don’t Run, Liz, Don’t Run
A 2024 Cheney bid would likely only help her nemesis, Trump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court hears arguments for unsealing records in FBI raid of Trump's home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sealed records containing evidence the U.S. Justice Department presented to secure court approval to search Donald Trump's Florida home were at the heart of a hearing on Thursday, where news organizations are trying to persuade a federal judge that the public deserves to see the details.
Alex Jones Dumps Trump for Ron DeSantis, Who Is ‘Way Better’
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has found “someone way better” than former President Donald Trump to support for president in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.The InfoWars host and “Stop the Steal” advocate announced on his broadcast this week that he had “pigheadedly” supported the twice-impeached ex-president for years, but those days were long gone.An outspoken anti-vaxxer, Jones claimed to his audience that he already “disagreed” with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed and the ex-president’s mild-at-best advocacy for the COVID-19 vaccines. However, he felt “we had to keep him in office because of the nightmare scenario” of either...
Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but say transparency needed
Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but say transparency needed
Comments / 0