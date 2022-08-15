Brian Stelter will depart CNN, multiple sources confirmed to The Daily Beast, as the network is set to cancel his Sunday media show Reliable Sources.CEO Chris Licht informed Stelter of his decision on Wednesday, according to NPR, and his last show will be Sunday. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon: “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO