shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Vice

More Boogaloo Bois Are Heading to Ukraine to Fight

Since the war in Ukraine began, some young Americans have rolled into towns there, waving flags with tropical prints. Local soldiers have sometimes assumed the foreign fighters had traveled all the way from Hawaii to join the fight against the Russian invasion. But in reality, those flags have nothing to...
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
TheDailyBeast

‘Reliable Sources’ Host Brian Stelter Out at CNN

Brian Stelter will depart CNN, multiple sources confirmed to The Daily Beast, as the network is set to cancel his Sunday media show Reliable Sources.CEO Chris Licht informed Stelter of his decision on Wednesday, according to NPR, and his last show will be Sunday. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon: “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the...
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Dumps Trump for Ron DeSantis, Who Is ‘Way Better’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has found “someone way better” than former President Donald Trump to support for president in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.The InfoWars host and “Stop the Steal” advocate announced on his broadcast this week that he had “pigheadedly” supported the twice-impeached ex-president for years, but those days were long gone.An outspoken anti-vaxxer, Jones claimed to his audience that he already “disagreed” with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed and the ex-president’s mild-at-best advocacy for the COVID-19 vaccines. However, he felt “we had to keep him in office because of the nightmare scenario” of either...
