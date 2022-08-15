ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Modesto suspect in custody after hours-long standoff and multiple shots fired

By Erin Tracy, Deke Farrow
 4 days ago

Update 12:30 p.m.:

The suspect is in custody, authorities said.

After police cut the power and gas to the suspect’s home, used a robot to communicate with him and drones to search parts of the property, the suspect walked out of his house with his hands up and surrendered.

Officers are now working on clearing the home.

Update 10:45 a.m.:

A Crisis Negotiation Team in on scene, there are several armored vehicles surrounding the home and Ceres Police and the Sheriff’s Office are assisting. Drones are flying overhead to monitor the situation and a robot is being used to approach the house.

The suspect continues to fire rounds.

Update 10:30 a.m.:

The suspect called 911 multiple times on Sunday and made claims that responding officers could not find any evidence of, like that people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

Officer Adam Foster said the man was advised that making repeated non-emergency calls to 911 is a crime but he was not arrested or told he would be arrested.

Original Story:

Modesto Police have evacuated residents in a neighborhood northwest of Briggsmore Avenue and Carver Road where a man is holed up in a home and has sporadically been firing a gun for hours.

Modesto Police Lt. Brian Klieber said officers were first called to the home in the 2100 block of Mavis Court around 2:15 a.m. for a mental health call with a possible family fight.

At some point, the man began firing a gun inside the home. Family got out of the home safely and informed police the suspect was the only one left inside.

The Police Department’s SWAT team was activated and residents in the area were evacuated.

The man for hours has been firing shots inside the home and out windows. Reports indicate the man has several assault rifles.

As of about 9:15 a.m., officers began making announcements to the suspect on a PA system. They were also in contact with the suspect’s son, who was trying to reach his father by phone to convince him to surrender, according to radio traffic.

At the scene, an ambulance and fire truck waited outside the perimeter. Drones were being used to monitor the situation and the Sheriff’s Office is on scene assisting.

Modesto Bee reporter Marijke Rowland contributed to this report.

Modesto, California police have evacuated residents in a neighborhood northwest of Briggsmore and Carver where a man was holed up in a home and firing rounds out a window Monday morning. Aug. 15, 2022 Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Modesto, California police have evacuated residents in a neighborhood northwest of Briggsmore and Carver where a man was holed up in a home and firing rounds out a window Monday morning. Aug. 15, 2022 Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

