wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
Farmers' Almanac releases 2022-23 fall and winter forecasts for Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a stiflingly hot summer, Connecticut residents should brace for unusually cold winter, a new report says. According to the Farmers’ Almanac's 2022 fall weather outlook, the cold is expected to begin in the latter half of November and continue through the rest of 2022.
Connecticut woman dies after medical event at Maine beach, officials say
A Connecticut woman died after being rescued from a beach in Ogunquit, Maine, on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. The 62-year-old woman had what appeared to be a medical event while in the water when lifeguards and bystanders pulled her out. The lifeguard and emergency medical personnel tried to resuscitate the woman, but she did not survive, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
Oregon top judge denies conflict led to firing of commission
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's chief justice denied Wednesday that a personality conflict led her to fire all members of a commission that governs the Office of Public Defense Services and appoints its executive director. Critics for years have said Oregon's public defense system is in crisis with far...
Harry Arora (opinion): Why I’m running for state treasurer
I am the Republican candidate for state treasurer, perhaps the most powerful sole fiduciary among all 50 states. Our state’s finances are in poor shape. We have $100 billion in debt and unfunded liabilities. The most recent report showed despite Connecticut’s relatively high wealth among earners, our pension debt is the eighth worst in the country, according to the CT Mirror.
Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped...
