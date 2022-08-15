A Connecticut woman died after being rescued from a beach in Ogunquit, Maine, on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. The 62-year-old woman had what appeared to be a medical event while in the water when lifeguards and bystanders pulled her out. The lifeguard and emergency medical personnel tried to resuscitate the woman, but she did not survive, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

