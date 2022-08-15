Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Drive-By Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was killed during a reported drive-by shooting in Jamestown on Friday. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. near 850 Prendergast Avenue between East Eighth Street and Strong Street. Our news crew on scene reports one body was covered with...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
One person dead and another person injured after shooting in Jamestown
Police said the shooting occurred on Prendergast Avenue, one person was killed and another person was injured.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
Man stabbed in domestic dispute overnight on Cascade St.
One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight. It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. One person at the scene was also bitten […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
wnynewsnow.com
Missing 6-Year-Old Found A Half Mile Away From Home
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – A multiple hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County ended, after she was located a half mile away from home by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone told WNY News Now that calls came in around 7:50 Wednesday...
Jamestown police investigating shooting in area of Winsor and Crossman Streets
Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Two people were shot and were transported to be treated.
Titusville Herald
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
Cheektowaga Crack Dealer Gets 12 Years in Prison
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 49-year-old...
Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
WIVB
WNY man gets 12 years on illegal guns, drugs charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.
