ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Off, LA

LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuIXS_0hHtl5ZR00

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — A Cut Off man was arrested after an incident that allegedly involved a boat and alcoholic beverages.

Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The incident in question happened on Saturday, June 25.

On that day, “Cressionie was the operator of a vessel with a 10-year-old passenger who was wearing a personal flotation device,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The boat was on the Intracoastal Waterway in Lafourche Parish.

At some point, “Cressionie lost control of the vessel and it capsized putting both Cressionie and the passenger in the water,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Peaceful prisoner protest ends with officer raid at Orleans Justice Center after sprinkler system triggered

When the accident happened, there were other boats following Cressionie that were occupied by family members.

Those family members helped get Cressionie and the 10-year-old out of the water.

The 10-year-old “passenger was brought to a nearby boat launch and air lifted to a nearby hospital for his ailments,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF says the passenger was subsequently released from the hospital and is expected to be ok.

When agents came in contact with the driver of the boat, he appeared to be intoxicated.

A blood alcohol test was administered and Cressionie was found to be over the legal limit.

Cressionie was taken to the Lafourche Parish Jail and a list of charges filed against the Cut Off man can be found below:

  • Operating or Driving a Vessel while Impaired (DWI)
  • Vehicular Negligent Injuring
  • Careless Operation of a Vessel

Cressionie is facing up to a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Cut Off, LA
Accidents
Lafourche Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Cut Off, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Cut Off, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
DESTREHAN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Alcoholic Beverages#Accident#The Intracoastal Waterway#Orleans Justice Center
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
BOURG, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS 42

3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

3 wanted by Livingston Parish authorities on burglary, theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects wanted on burglary charges, and several other charges, are sought by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the three suspects as 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self, Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller. Crouch is wanted on charges...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel

GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy