Farmington, MO

mymoinfo.com

Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty

(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
Saint Francois County, MO
Farmington, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs

A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX 2

Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
VALLEY PARK, MO
NewsBreak
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Department of Social Services Warns of EBT Card Phishing Scheme

(Missourinet) The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Collision in St. Charles County kills pedestrian

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in St. Charles County. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 94 near Twillman Drive. Jeffrey Hunt, 58, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a 2003 Chevy Silverado. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a St. […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Crash

(Washington County, MO) A Potosi woman, 22 year old Kendra A. Roux, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Washington County Thursday afternoon about 1:15. Highway Patrol reports show Roux was driving west on Highway 8, just west of Highway 185, when the car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole. Roux, who was not wearing her seat belt at the time, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Family Remembers Woman Killed In Kirkwood; Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Death

Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend. Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.
KIRKWOOD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage

Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it. The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports, on July 18, Madison County Road &...
MADISON COUNTY, MO

