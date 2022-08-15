Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty
(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
St. Charles caretaker charged with elder abuse
A woman serving as a caretaker for multiple senior citizens in St. Charles faces a criminal charge for elder abuse.
KFVS12
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
This Man Has Been on FBI & Missouri’s Most Wanted List 28 Years
We're approaching the 28th anniversary of a heinous crime in Missouri. The man who allegedly is responsible is still at large and still on the FBI and Missouri's most wanted list. The man in question is Timothy Coombs. He has several aliases including James Wilson, William Patterson, Cal Liberty and...
tncontentexchange.com
Duo arrested and charged after ‘brazen’ shoplifting spree in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man and woman face nearly two dozen combined felony charges in St. Louis County in connection with a shoplifting spree that authorities say lasted more than a year. St. Louis County prosecutors alleged in court documents that George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia...
KFVS12
Perryville Police: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer at police station
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested by the Perryville Police Department for her involvement in a vehicle accident and then further charged for allegedly assaulting a female officer back at the police station. According to the police department, Starla Balsom, from Sparta, Ill., was taken into custody at...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
KMOV
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog. Former deputy Ryan Kuehner was confronted on video after his neighbor accused him of shooting his dog, Apollo. Apollo later died after he was hit in the lung with a projectile from a pellet gun.
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
St. Louis man acquitted of murder 4 years ago, now charged with killing ex-girlfriend
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, prosecutors charged 71-year-old David Harvey with first-degree murder, burglary, abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Harvey's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 63-year-old Carolyn Jenkins, and dumping her body in a wooded area in the Jeff Vander-Lou neighborhood near Franklin and Delmar. "We...
Ex-employee stole $284K from St. Louis County bank
A federal judge has sentenced a woman for stealing $284,000 in cash from a north St. Louis County bank while she was employed by the bank.
KMOV
SLU Department of Public Safety issues alert following armed robbery
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University’s Department of Public Safety has issued an alert regarding an armed robbery. According to a post on social media, a robbery was reported in front of Pickleman’s on Laclede Ave. before 3:50 p.m. Friday. The suspect is reportedly armed. Officers...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Department of Social Services Warns of EBT Card Phishing Scheme
(Missourinet) The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic...
Collision in St. Charles County kills pedestrian
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in St. Charles County. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 94 near Twillman Drive. Jeffrey Hunt, 58, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a 2003 Chevy Silverado. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a St. […]
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
kfmo.com
Washington County Crash
(Washington County, MO) A Potosi woman, 22 year old Kendra A. Roux, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Washington County Thursday afternoon about 1:15. Highway Patrol reports show Roux was driving west on Highway 8, just west of Highway 185, when the car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole. Roux, who was not wearing her seat belt at the time, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.
KMOV
St. Charles County man pleads guilty to pandemic loan fraud
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri said an O’Fallon man pleaded guilty Wednesday to more than $50,000 in pandemic loan fraud. David Smiley, 39, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge that stated he fraudulently applied for and...
timesnewspapers.com
Family Remembers Woman Killed In Kirkwood; Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Death
Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend. Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.
tncontentexchange.com
Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage
Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it. The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports, on July 18, Madison County Road &...
