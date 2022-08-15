ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

WAVY News 10

Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk

Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. A vigil is planned for 7:30 Friday night at “Codi’s Fence” at the Buckroe Point Apartments, where the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father back on January 31.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction

Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a Portsmouth 2-year-old was denied bond on Wednesday. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. The boy, Mayze Moon, was shot in the head last Wednesday in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man used fake ID to buy car in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to identify a man who they say used a fake ID to buy a car back in May. Police didn’t have many details, but said the man presented the fake ID at a car dealership in the city. Anyone with...
HAMPTON, VA

