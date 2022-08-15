Read full article on original website
Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk
Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. A vigil is planned for 7:30 Friday night at “Codi’s Fence” at the Buckroe Point Apartments, where the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father back on January 31.
Inmate found dead at Norfolk City Jail; investigation underway
An inmate at Norfolk City Jail was found dead Thursday afternoon.
Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
19-year-old dead, 17-year-old hurt after shooting at Wards Corner in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk.
Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C
Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
3 men dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk
Police say three men were found dead on the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied bond
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a Portsmouth 2-year-old was denied bond on Wednesday. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. The boy, Mayze Moon, was shot in the head last Wednesday in...
'Nobody else needs to die here': Plans to close Route 58 median after deadly accidents
Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say
PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
2nd man arrested in fatal River Walk Inn shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.
Portsmouth man accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Stafford County
A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
24-year-old sentenced to 15 years in 2020 double shooting, home invasion robbery
Deandre Ali Dagner pled guilty and was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary, two counts of use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Man used fake ID to buy car in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to identify a man who they say used a fake ID to buy a car back in May. Police didn’t have many details, but said the man presented the fake ID at a car dealership in the city. Anyone with...
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced differently than you expect.
