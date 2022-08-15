Read full article on original website
Related
Mekhi Becton to IR, four released as NY Jets make roster moves
Becton was officially shut down for the 2022 season while four others were bid farewell. The New York Jets officially ended offensive lineman Mekhi Becton’s 2022 season, placing the embattled blocker on injury reserve in a series of roster moves. Becton’s injury woes have been well-documented, as the Jets’...
Highlights: Jets, red-hot Flacco dominate scrimmage vs. Falcons
The New York Jets looked like the better team during their first joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to their preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Monday (8 p.m. ET), the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are meeting up for two joint practices at the Jets’ facility in Florham Park. The first of those practices was held on Friday, and the Jets seemed to hold the edge throughout scrimmage periods.
Get ready for Tyler Conklin to explode in the 2022 NY Jets offense
The New York Jets offense is going to be the Tyler Conklin Show. Anybody who has followed the New York Jets throughout the past month knows that Tyler Conklin has been a training camp star. Rarely does a day go by in which Conklin does not stand out as one of the team’s best performers on offense.
Jets WR Braxton Berrios looks nothing like himself in new ‘Madden’
Even in the year 2022, Madden NFL still has a long way to go when it comes to making accurate faces. New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios is one of their latest victims. Death, taxes, and a fresh new batch of completely inaccurate face renderings in the latest “Madden” video game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The NY Jets’ free safety battle remains wide open
Who will claim the New York Jets’ starting free safety role?. The New York Jets‘ starting defense took the field against the Eagles with more than one starter missing, but as Carl Lawson and C.J. Mosley watched on from the sideline I couldn’t help but notice something I wasn’t really expecting.
Joe Flacco’s production in the Shanahan scheme is remarkable
New York Jets QB Joe Flacco puts up his best numbers in the Shanahan scheme. With starting quarterback Zach Wilson recovering from knee surgery, the New York Jets are preparing for the possibility of 15th-year veteran Joe Flacco starting at least one game to begin the 2022 season. As a...
Laken Tomlinson’s unreal consistency completes NY Jets OL | Film
When the New York Jets hired Joe Douglas, he made it abundantly clear that he wanted to build a rock-solid offensive line. In his first true offseason, he addressed three starting positions: left tackle, right tackle and center. He did so through two free agent contracts and a first-round pick. In his second offseason, he paid a hefty price in the 2021 NFL draft as he traded up for his starting left guard.
The New York Jets show promising signs in win over Eagles | Film
The young NY Jets show promising signs in Philadelphia. Ah, football is finally back, as the New York Jets kicked off their 2022 campaign in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a game in which you only hope for a few key things …. First and very...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Jets have 2 of top 10 betting favorites for DROY
Two New York Jets rookies have some of the best odds to win the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The New York Jets figure to be heavily involved in the discussion surrounding the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. They have two players who rank among the top 10 favorites to win the award, per betting odds at FanDuel.
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0