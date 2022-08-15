The New York Jets looked like the better team during their first joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to their preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Monday (8 p.m. ET), the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are meeting up for two joint practices at the Jets’ facility in Florham Park. The first of those practices was held on Friday, and the Jets seemed to hold the edge throughout scrimmage periods.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO