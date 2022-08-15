ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets X-Factor

Mekhi Becton to IR, four released as NY Jets make roster moves

Becton was officially shut down for the 2022 season while four others were bid farewell. The New York Jets officially ended offensive lineman Mekhi Becton’s 2022 season, placing the embattled blocker on injury reserve in a series of roster moves. Becton’s injury woes have been well-documented, as the Jets’...
Highlights: Jets, red-hot Flacco dominate scrimmage vs. Falcons

The New York Jets looked like the better team during their first joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to their preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Monday (8 p.m. ET), the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are meeting up for two joint practices at the Jets’ facility in Florham Park. The first of those practices was held on Friday, and the Jets seemed to hold the edge throughout scrimmage periods.
The NY Jets’ free safety battle remains wide open

Who will claim the New York Jets’ starting free safety role?. The New York Jets‘ starting defense took the field against the Eagles with more than one starter missing, but as Carl Lawson and C.J. Mosley watched on from the sideline I couldn’t help but notice something I wasn’t really expecting.
Joe Flacco’s production in the Shanahan scheme is remarkable

New York Jets QB Joe Flacco puts up his best numbers in the Shanahan scheme. With starting quarterback Zach Wilson recovering from knee surgery, the New York Jets are preparing for the possibility of 15th-year veteran Joe Flacco starting at least one game to begin the 2022 season. As a...
Laken Tomlinson’s unreal consistency completes NY Jets OL | Film

When the New York Jets hired Joe Douglas, he made it abundantly clear that he wanted to build a rock-solid offensive line. In his first true offseason, he addressed three starting positions: left tackle, right tackle and center. He did so through two free agent contracts and a first-round pick. In his second offseason, he paid a hefty price in the 2021 NFL draft as he traded up for his starting left guard.
New York Jets have 2 of top 10 betting favorites for DROY

Two New York Jets rookies have some of the best odds to win the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The New York Jets figure to be heavily involved in the discussion surrounding the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. They have two players who rank among the top 10 favorites to win the award, per betting odds at FanDuel.
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

