Reckless Spirits Premieres at Local Sightings Film Fest

Director Vee Hua has long been interested in spiritual encounters; once, in a waking dream of sorts, they received what they characterize as an otherworldly missive to become a filmmaker, despite not “doing anything even remotely related to film” at the time. Their latest work, Reckless Spirits, follows...
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
KING-5

Bánh mi and boba go great together at Toast Mi

TACOMA, Wash. — At Toast Mi in Tacoma's Proctor District, Liam Nguyen and Nikki Nguyen often find themselves explaining their last names. "We have the same last name," Nikki said. "But we're not married," Liam added. "And we're not related," Nikki said. "We are just really good friends and...
seattlemedium.com

Ezell’s Famous Chicken’s Rudd’s R.U.B.B. Initiatives To Host Inaugural Black Leadership Conference

In 2021, Ezell’s Famous Chicken Co-Founders Lewis and Darnell Rudd, along with their sister Faye Stephens, in collaboration with DoorDash and community partnerships introduced the Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, a precedent-setting initiative whose objective is to financially empower Black, women and minority-owned businesses with no-strings attached grants to businesses in the Pacific Northwest.
Eater

Shota Nakajima Starts a Smash Burger Pop-Up in Capitol Hill

Starting today, celebrity chef Shota Nakajima is serving up his take on a smash burger at Redhook Brewlab in Capitol Hill, next door to his fried chicken restaurant, Taku. Updates and details will be posted on the former Top Chef contestant’s Instagram. Nakajima’s smash burger include two two-ounce smashed...
SouthSoundTalk

Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations

Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
secretseattle.co

New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area

Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things to do in Seattle

From bike rides and soccer games to bagel and coffee crawls, here's what to do in Seattle beyond the Space Needle. The rumors are true: it does in fact rain in Seattle—but don’t let that deter you, because contrary to popular belief, this PNW city gets less annual rainfall than many cities across the country do, including Miami and Atlanta. From museums and day trips to the city’s creative dining scene and gorgeous parks, there’s no shortage of activities to do here. Here’s a list of some fun and unique things you can only do in Seattle.
seattlemet.com

Is This Seattle’s Hottest Summer Ever?

Another heat advisory period has rolled into Seattle, one more sticky stretch in a long chain of high temperatures this summer, and many locals are, predictably, not thrilled. When FOX 13 meteorologist Abby Acone polled Twitter about the week’s impending heat, the city’s central air holdouts reconsidered life choices (“I need AC”); another dropped a Ron Swanson “God help me” gif. This is where we’re at.
southseattleemerald.com

PREVIEW | Pride Isn’t Just for June — Pacific Northwest Black Pride 2022

A shining confirmation that Pride doesn’t end on June 30, the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Black Pride festival, which takes place Aug. 18–21, centers the Black LGBTQIA+ community during a four-day festival with panel discussions, parties, activism, and more. The festival will be held at various locations and culminate with a Pride in the Park event at Jimi Hendrix Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”

Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
