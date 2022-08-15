From bike rides and soccer games to bagel and coffee crawls, here's what to do in Seattle beyond the Space Needle. The rumors are true: it does in fact rain in Seattle—but don’t let that deter you, because contrary to popular belief, this PNW city gets less annual rainfall than many cities across the country do, including Miami and Atlanta. From museums and day trips to the city’s creative dining scene and gorgeous parks, there’s no shortage of activities to do here. Here’s a list of some fun and unique things you can only do in Seattle.

