MyNorthwest.com
Get your lower back inked at this weekend’s Seattle Tattoo Expo — but don’t call it a ‘tramp stamp’
This week, 25 years ago, I was a 17-year-old college freshman, freshly launched from the nest, drunk on freedom, and equipped with a fake ID. And the way I chose to celebrate my newfound independence has stuck with me forever: I got a tattoo. I chose a moon and star...
seattlemet.com
Reckless Spirits Premieres at Local Sightings Film Fest
Director Vee Hua has long been interested in spiritual encounters; once, in a waking dream of sorts, they received what they characterize as an otherworldly missive to become a filmmaker, despite not “doing anything even remotely related to film” at the time. Their latest work, Reckless Spirits, follows...
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save The Masonic Building of Washington, also known as Landmark on the Sound. "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
South Seattle community bands together to save affordable housing complex
SEATTLE — The Arches Apartments on Rainier Avenue South have been affordable housing for years. The owner recently died, and the apartment building went up for sale. Theresa Morris lives in the affordable housing complex across the street called The Brighton. “It’s everything, they really try and watch the...
KING-5
Are you a tattoo fanatic? Gear up for the Seattle Tattoo Expo this weekend
SEATTLE — Calling all tattoo enthusiasts! If you'd like to add a new piece of art to your permanent collection, this weekend is for you. The Seattle Tattoo Expo is making a comeback this Friday-Sunday after being paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the agenda are...
KING-5
Bánh mi and boba go great together at Toast Mi
TACOMA, Wash. — At Toast Mi in Tacoma's Proctor District, Liam Nguyen and Nikki Nguyen often find themselves explaining their last names. "We have the same last name," Nikki said. "But we're not married," Liam added. "And we're not related," Nikki said. "We are just really good friends and...
seattlemedium.com
Ezell’s Famous Chicken’s Rudd’s R.U.B.B. Initiatives To Host Inaugural Black Leadership Conference
In 2021, Ezell’s Famous Chicken Co-Founders Lewis and Darnell Rudd, along with their sister Faye Stephens, in collaboration with DoorDash and community partnerships introduced the Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, a precedent-setting initiative whose objective is to financially empower Black, women and minority-owned businesses with no-strings attached grants to businesses in the Pacific Northwest.
Eater
Shota Nakajima Starts a Smash Burger Pop-Up in Capitol Hill
Starting today, celebrity chef Shota Nakajima is serving up his take on a smash burger at Redhook Brewlab in Capitol Hill, next door to his fried chicken restaurant, Taku. Updates and details will be posted on the former Top Chef contestant’s Instagram. Nakajima’s smash burger include two two-ounce smashed...
KING-5
Tacoma Porchfest proves the best neighborhoods aren't necessarily the quiet ones
TACOMA, Wash. — A lot of people like to say they live in quiet neighborhoods. Like that's a good thing. But on a recent weekend in central Tacoma, fifty bands turned on their amps, tuned up their instruments, and cranked out music. It was all part of a celebration...
Tens of thousands expected to attend Emerald City Comic Con
SEATTLE — Emerald City Comic Com is back in Seattle and thousands of people will descend on downtown this weekend for the annual convention, which has seen some ups and downs over the last few years. The ECCC was held in 2019 but was canceled in 2020 due to...
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
SouthSoundTalk
Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations
Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
Tri-City Herald
Rapper who opened for Lil Wayne celebrates homecoming with Tri-Cities show
After plenty of time away, a well-known rapper who cut his teeth in the Tri-Cities is making a return. Seattle-based Marquise “Nobi” Green will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Emerald of Siam. It’ll be his first set in the Tri-Cities in four years. He’ll be supported...
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things to do in Seattle
From bike rides and soccer games to bagel and coffee crawls, here's what to do in Seattle beyond the Space Needle. The rumors are true: it does in fact rain in Seattle—but don’t let that deter you, because contrary to popular belief, this PNW city gets less annual rainfall than many cities across the country do, including Miami and Atlanta. From museums and day trips to the city’s creative dining scene and gorgeous parks, there’s no shortage of activities to do here. Here’s a list of some fun and unique things you can only do in Seattle.
seattlemet.com
Is This Seattle’s Hottest Summer Ever?
Another heat advisory period has rolled into Seattle, one more sticky stretch in a long chain of high temperatures this summer, and many locals are, predictably, not thrilled. When FOX 13 meteorologist Abby Acone polled Twitter about the week’s impending heat, the city’s central air holdouts reconsidered life choices (“I need AC”); another dropped a Ron Swanson “God help me” gif. This is where we’re at.
southseattleemerald.com
PREVIEW | Pride Isn’t Just for June — Pacific Northwest Black Pride 2022
A shining confirmation that Pride doesn’t end on June 30, the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Black Pride festival, which takes place Aug. 18–21, centers the Black LGBTQIA+ community during a four-day festival with panel discussions, parties, activism, and more. The festival will be held at various locations and culminate with a Pride in the Park event at Jimi Hendrix Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Comments / 1