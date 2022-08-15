Read full article on original website
William E. Lewis
Celebration of life services for 85-year-old William E. “Bill” Lewis of Lone Tree will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Johnson County Humane Society or Salem Church.
Auditions Being Held at Washington Community Center
Auditions will be held at the Washington Community Center on August 30th at 6:00 pm for the upcoming Washington Community Theater production of “All Because of Agatha.” Up for grabs will be six female and four male roles for the supernatural comedy set in Salem, Massachusetts. The play centers around cartoonist Duff O’Hara and his young bride, Joan who live in a charming old house that plays host to a yearly paranormal visit by a destructive witch named Agatha Forbes.
Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp
A celebration of life for 79-year-old Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Formerly of Grove, Oklahoma and Kalona, Iowa will be held Monday, August 22nd at 10:30a.m. at the East Union Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. Burial will follow at the East Union Cemetery. The service will be available via Livestream on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube. Family will greet friends from 3-6p.m. Sunday, August 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established.
Fairfield Chamber Schedules Barnyard Bash Event
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce in association with Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Agri Industrial Plastics is sponsoring the Barnyard Bash at Maasdam Barns in Fairfield on Friday, September 9th, at 4:30 p.m. Executive Director of the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Mendy McAdams shares what families can expect...
Halcyon House Washington Page Ben Schuh
On today’s program, I’m talking with Iowa-based artist and muralist Ben Schuh about his upcoming project in Washington.
Major Renovations Coming to Washington High School
At the August 10th Washington Community School Board meeting, a presentation was held by SVPA Architects to showcase the possible renovation plans for Washington High School. These changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms.
Washington Mayor Looks to Make Wellness Park More Inclusive
At the August 16th City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the application for a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to renovate Wellness Park. The Iowa League of Cities recently acknowledged Wellness Park as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien spoke...
Kenneth J. Greiner
A Funeral mass for 81-year-old Kenneth J. Greiner of Keota will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, at Holy Trinity Parish – St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. The service will also be livestreamed on the Powell Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemeteries – Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. A memorial fund has been established for the Keota QRS, Essence of Life Hospice or Keokuk County Expo. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Kenneth and his family.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Maxine Bigelow-Meyers
Aeron Lifestyle Technology office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items for sale at the Aeron Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield.
Season tickets available for Washington Performing Arts Series
The Washington Performing Arts Series’ first event of the season will be on September 12th as Backtrack Vocals, a five-person acapella group, takes to the Washington Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets are on sale now through the Washington Auditorium website. Individual tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for college students, and K-12 students get in for free; season tickets are also available for purchase for $60.
Volunteers Are Welcome to Join Kalona Chamber Booth at State Fair
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing the tradition that started in 1985 by hosting a booth at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, through August 21st. In addition to Director at the Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole, Fair Hosts Mattie Hershberger of Kalona Chocolates and Grace Schumann of Stitch N Sew Cottage are there through the entire event schedule.
Mayor Rosien Provides Update on West Buchannon Street Project
A comprehensive plan to update Buchannon Street has been in place for over 25 years, and the city has had a scheduled plan for the last five years. The project will cost $1.7 million, with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) providing 80% of the funding. The project was set to begin three years ago, but budget and time constraints forced the West Buchanan Project to be implemented into phases.
1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Demon Football to Scrimmage Muskies Friday
The first look at the 2022 Washington Demon football team will be tomorrow when they make a trip to Muscatine for a scrimmage. The Demons completed the 2021 season with a 4-5 record, but finished strong winning their last three games. Four of their 10 all district selections return including first team quarterback Ethan Patterson. The senior was second in the district with 25 touchdowns, completed 99 of 194 throws for 1,553 yards and added 665 on the ground. Fellow senior Brayden Hartman will anchor the line after a second team all district selection last fall. Second year head coach Nick Ehret tells KCII Sports keys to a bounce back season. “Last year we dealt with a lot of injuries so depth is a big focal point for us and we need to get these younger guys developed. The big thing is understanding what our expectations are, how we need to practice, how we need to prepare, and our attitude we need to come with every Friday night. We made a few changes in the offseason and overall the boys have responded well to these changes. We have a really tough schedule, but we believe everyone on our schedule is someone we could beat.”
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
