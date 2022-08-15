The first look at the 2022 Washington Demon football team will be tomorrow when they make a trip to Muscatine for a scrimmage. The Demons completed the 2021 season with a 4-5 record, but finished strong winning their last three games. Four of their 10 all district selections return including first team quarterback Ethan Patterson. The senior was second in the district with 25 touchdowns, completed 99 of 194 throws for 1,553 yards and added 665 on the ground. Fellow senior Brayden Hartman will anchor the line after a second team all district selection last fall. Second year head coach Nick Ehret tells KCII Sports keys to a bounce back season. “Last year we dealt with a lot of injuries so depth is a big focal point for us and we need to get these younger guys developed. The big thing is understanding what our expectations are, how we need to practice, how we need to prepare, and our attitude we need to come with every Friday night. We made a few changes in the offseason and overall the boys have responded well to these changes. We have a really tough schedule, but we believe everyone on our schedule is someone we could beat.”

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO