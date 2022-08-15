Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Senior League team to be honored …. Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported …. VBPD employees to be honored by Autism Society Tidewater. ‘Nobody else needs to die here’:...
3 men dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk
Police say three men were found dead on the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
19-year-old dead, 17-year-old hurt after shooting at Wards Corner in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth man accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Stafford County
A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.
24-year-old sentenced to 15 years in 2020 double shooting, home invasion robbery
Deandre Ali Dagner pled guilty and was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary, two counts of use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Inmate found dead at Norfolk City Jail; investigation underway
An inmate at Norfolk City Jail was found dead Thursday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
'Nobody else needs to die here': Plans to close Route 58 median after deadly accidents
"It means a lot to us to have this change for Shelby." Read more: https://bit.ly/3c3rvru. ‘Nobody else needs to die here’: Plans to close Route …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Senior League team to be honored …. Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported …. VBPD employees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2nd man arrested in fatal River Walk Inn shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.
WAVY News 10
Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. A vigil is planned for 7:30 Friday night at “Codi’s Fence” at the Buckroe Point Apartments, where the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father back on January 31.
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home
Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two passengers left injured after shooting dispute on Eastern Shore
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured. Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 757-678-0458
WAVY News 10
Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Senior League team to be honored …. Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported …. VBPD employees to be honored by Autism Society Tidewater. ‘Nobody else needs to die here’:...
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
WAVY News 10
‘If you move, I’m a hit you with this switch’: 3 Portsmouth gang members accused of shooting
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. ‘If you move, I’m a hit you with this switch’: 3 …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community. Suffolk Electoral Board...
3 teens facing charges in connection with stolen vehicle in Virginia Beach
Three teens have been charged in connection with a stolen car in Virginia Beach.
18-year-old killed, 20-year-old shot in Gloucester County overnight
GLOUCESTER, Va. — A young woman was killed, and a man was hurt in a double-shooting in Gloucester County early Monday morning, the county's sheriff's office said. Monday afternoon, deputies identified the woman who died as 18-year-old Skyler Merenda, and say a 20-year-old man had been shot in the leg but is recovering in a hospital.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
WAVY News 10
Man used fake ID to buy car in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to identify a man who they say used a fake ID to buy a car back in May. Police didn’t have many details, but said the man presented the fake ID at a car dealership in the city. Anyone with...
Comments / 0