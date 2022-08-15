ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

WAVY News 10

Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Senior League team to be honored …. Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported …. VBPD employees to be honored by Autism Society Tidewater. ‘Nobody else needs to die here’:...
NORFOLK, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Gloucester County, VA
WAVY News 10

Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. A vigil is planned for 7:30 Friday night at “Codi’s Fence” at the Buckroe Point Apartments, where the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father back on January 31.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Senior League team to be honored …. Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported …. VBPD employees to be honored by Autism Society Tidewater. ‘Nobody else needs to die here’:...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man used fake ID to buy car in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to identify a man who they say used a fake ID to buy a car back in May. Police didn’t have many details, but said the man presented the fake ID at a car dealership in the city. Anyone with...

