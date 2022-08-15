ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

ENGWE X26 E-bike conquers all terrains with its 1000W motor and dual batteries

Plenty of people have taken up biking or cycling recently, some to live a healthier lifestyle, others to escape the traffic of congested highways. Not all bikes are created equal, of course, and most are not equipped to handle different kinds of terrain. Even those that you could use to get to work and back aren’t always ready to face longer treks or rougher roads. Electric bicycles (not to be confused with electric scooters) can give you a leg up in terms of distance, but battery life and power will be perpetual concerns on the road. Whether you’re biking for sport or for work, you will probably want a bike that can handle anything and get you to your destination in comfort and in one piece, which is exactly what this monster of an E-bike brings to the table.
Lignin may lead to greener, stronger carbon fiber

New research with lignin may soon lead to lighter, stronger carbon fiber materials and stronger plastics with a gentler environmental impact. Lignin is a compound that is essential for most plants but considered a waste product by industry. The key to opening up lignin’s potential was chemically altering some of...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
17-year-old boy’s electric motor design could revolutionise EVs

What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionising a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?

As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
This Luxury Yacht Combines Solar and Electric Capabilities!

If money was no object, what would be your first purchase? If it were up to SOEL YACHTS, it would be the SOEL Senses 62 solar electric yacht. Designed for you and eight guests, along with three crew members, this 62 ft beauty was designed to traverse the oceans.
This New Airplane Could Be The First to Fly on Carbon-Free Liquid Hydrogen

Everyone agrees that liquid hydrogen is the jet fuel of the future, at least for long-distance flight. With almost three times more energy than conventional jet fuel, a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft can travel much longer with the same fuel—and without the greenhouse gases. Longer range and zero carbon emissions are worth the tradeoff of an extra storage tank’s weight. But actually building an aircraft that can handle those tanks has proven to be a technical challenge. One German company is pushing ahead. H2Fly has been flying a four-seat aircraft called the HY4 on a fuel cell powered by hydrogen gas since...
Tesla Is The Top US Luxury Car Brand

If you’ve been noticing a whole lot more Teslas on the roads where you live, you’re definitely not alone. A lot of people are opting for the American luxury electric vehicles, so many in fact that according to Experian car registration data reported by Automotive News, it was the number one luxury brand in America for the first half of 2022. BMW has been fearing this moment for years, as surely other luxury brands have been as well, and now it’s finally here.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Debuts As Retro Influenced Mobility Platform

Last summer, the Lincoln Quiet Flight 2040 design exercise called upon four teams of transportation design students from the ArtCenter College of Design in Southern California, who were asked to imagine what Lincoln vehicles, their drivers, and the world around them might look like by the year 2040 and beyond. Then, mere days before the debut of the Lincoln Star Concept, Ford design chief Anthony Lo revealed that the automaker plans to roll out more concept vehicles amid its shift toward electrification. Earlier today, that came true as the luxury brand teased an all-new EV design exercise, which has now been fully revealed as the Lincoln Model L100 Concept.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring

Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Coffee geniuses use lasers to make cold brew in three minutes

The latest breakthrough in food tech is in: you can now make cold brew with lasers. The future is now, baby, and I’m happy to be here. Researchers from the technical chemistry department at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany have figured out how to brew cold brew in a record three minutes, as opposed to the typical 12 to 24 hours of steeping coffee grounds.
The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a gamechanger for drones under 250 grams

When talking about drones, there’s a sweet spot of weighing less than 250 grams so that it doesn’t have to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). But the tradeoff is that drone makers usually have to cut premium features to meet that weight limit. That leaves consumers with the choice between a more expensive drone with all the latest tech, or one that is much lighter but lacks some crucial features.
