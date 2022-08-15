Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
ENGWE X26 E-bike conquers all terrains with its 1000W motor and dual batteries
Plenty of people have taken up biking or cycling recently, some to live a healthier lifestyle, others to escape the traffic of congested highways. Not all bikes are created equal, of course, and most are not equipped to handle different kinds of terrain. Even those that you could use to get to work and back aren’t always ready to face longer treks or rougher roads. Electric bicycles (not to be confused with electric scooters) can give you a leg up in terms of distance, but battery life and power will be perpetual concerns on the road. Whether you’re biking for sport or for work, you will probably want a bike that can handle anything and get you to your destination in comfort and in one piece, which is exactly what this monster of an E-bike brings to the table.
Futurity
Lignin may lead to greener, stronger carbon fiber
New research with lignin may soon lead to lighter, stronger carbon fiber materials and stronger plastics with a gentler environmental impact. Lignin is a compound that is essential for most plants but considered a waste product by industry. The key to opening up lignin’s potential was chemically altering some of...
electrek.co
First ride: We tested Bosch’s ABS for electric bikes to see if it really works
Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) have been standard on cars for decades, and motorcycles have also long enjoyed the added safety of the technology, but bicycles have been the last major ABS holdout. Now Bosch wants to change that with its electric bike ABS that it showed off at Eurobike 2022.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
electrek.co
Fucare HU3 electric scooter review: Here’s why I fell in love with this low-cost seated e-scooter
The Fucare HU3 Pro is an interesting new entry in the seated electric scooter market, offering a combination of cute design and low-maintenance construction. This sit-down ride is a fun and easy way to navigate an urban area, as I found in my recent testing. Lightweight and minimalist seated electric...
The government will soon hand you $4,000 to buy a used electric car. How to navigate the purchase, according to experts.
Did you know that range decreases as an electric car's battery ages? Here's how to assess how much life an EV has left, according to experts.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
We Tried The Cheapest Cordless Power Drill At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Outside of buying, say, a 2x4 or a flat of pansies, what could be a more prototypical Home Depot shopping experience than picking up a cordless drill?
motor1.com
17-year-old boy’s electric motor design could revolutionise EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionising a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
RideApart
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?
As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
electrek.co
The coolest electric bikes (and other fun stuff!) we saw at Eurobike 2022
Eurobike 2022, one of the largest bicycle trade shows in the world, took on a new life this year as it moved to a larger venue in Frankfurt, Germany. Electrek was on site to check out all the latest news and unveilings from the electric bike world. We also want...
This Luxury Yacht Combines Solar and Electric Capabilities!
If money was no object, what would be your first purchase? If it were up to SOEL YACHTS, it would be the SOEL Senses 62 solar electric yacht. Designed for you and eight guests, along with three crew members, this 62 ft beauty was designed to traverse the oceans.
This New Airplane Could Be The First to Fly on Carbon-Free Liquid Hydrogen
Everyone agrees that liquid hydrogen is the jet fuel of the future, at least for long-distance flight. With almost three times more energy than conventional jet fuel, a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft can travel much longer with the same fuel—and without the greenhouse gases. Longer range and zero carbon emissions are worth the tradeoff of an extra storage tank’s weight. But actually building an aircraft that can handle those tanks has proven to be a technical challenge. One German company is pushing ahead. H2Fly has been flying a four-seat aircraft called the HY4 on a fuel cell powered by hydrogen gas since...
electrek.co
Meyers starts taking $500 deposits, seeking beta testers for electric Manx 2.0 dune buggy
Meyers has started taking deposits for its upcoming electric dune buggy, the Meyers Manx 2.0, which is slated to ship in 2024. The company is also taking interest in a 2023 “beta program” for 50 early buyers who will help provide feedback before full production. The original Meyers...
Tesla Is The Top US Luxury Car Brand
If you’ve been noticing a whole lot more Teslas on the roads where you live, you’re definitely not alone. A lot of people are opting for the American luxury electric vehicles, so many in fact that according to Experian car registration data reported by Automotive News, it was the number one luxury brand in America for the first half of 2022. BMW has been fearing this moment for years, as surely other luxury brands have been as well, and now it’s finally here.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Debuts As Retro Influenced Mobility Platform
Last summer, the Lincoln Quiet Flight 2040 design exercise called upon four teams of transportation design students from the ArtCenter College of Design in Southern California, who were asked to imagine what Lincoln vehicles, their drivers, and the world around them might look like by the year 2040 and beyond. Then, mere days before the debut of the Lincoln Star Concept, Ford design chief Anthony Lo revealed that the automaker plans to roll out more concept vehicles amid its shift toward electrification. Earlier today, that came true as the luxury brand teased an all-new EV design exercise, which has now been fully revealed as the Lincoln Model L100 Concept.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
inputmag.com
Coffee geniuses use lasers to make cold brew in three minutes
The latest breakthrough in food tech is in: you can now make cold brew with lasers. The future is now, baby, and I’m happy to be here. Researchers from the technical chemistry department at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany have figured out how to brew cold brew in a record three minutes, as opposed to the typical 12 to 24 hours of steeping coffee grounds.
inputmag.com
The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a gamechanger for drones under 250 grams
When talking about drones, there’s a sweet spot of weighing less than 250 grams so that it doesn’t have to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). But the tradeoff is that drone makers usually have to cut premium features to meet that weight limit. That leaves consumers with the choice between a more expensive drone with all the latest tech, or one that is much lighter but lacks some crucial features.
