ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan – Cache Valley Daily

NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Luella Marie Larsen Elwood – Cache Valley Daily

September 9, 1931 – August 18, 2022 (age 90) Luella Marie Larsen Elwood, 90, of Wellsville, UT passed away on August 18th in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
WELLSVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Payson, UT
City
Kearns, UT
City
Newton, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
kvnutalk

LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Payson Lions football

The Mountain Crest broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch...
PAYSON, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
kvnutalk

LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks at Stansbury Stallions football

Ridgeline Football broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons & Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
MILLVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy