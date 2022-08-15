Read full article on original website
Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 22-26: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; National Senior Citizens Day: Who’s that Baby? Can you match baby pictures to your fellow members? Don’t forget to bring your baby picture in! Prizes awarded to the best guessers!; Lunch — Breaded Chicken Tenders, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend
Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
Carroll: Volunteer constables providing security on school campuses
Bob Carroll has been a constable in Carter County for more than 40 years, but he’s never volunteered to work on a school campus until this fall. Carroll and nearly a dozen other constables have formed a volunteer network to provide security patrols to Carter County school campuses without full-time school resource officers.
National VFW honors local post commander
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announces that Andrew C. Wetzell II has achieved All-American status as a Post Commander. To achieve this honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth, and strong support of VFW core programs. Wetzel,...
Miss Relay For Life Pageant funds fight against cancer
The Covered Bridge Park Stage will bedazzle the crowd when lovely ladies gather Sept. 10 in hopes of being crowned a queen during the Miss Relay For Life Pageant. The pageant will donate $100 to the American Cancer Society with the community’s support of collecting $1 votes and placing them on their favorite contestants. The contestant with the most $1 votes will win a gorgeous crown.
Sycamore Shoals State Park hosts Cherokee Heritage Day Aug. 27
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will host the Second Annual Cherokee Heritage Day Saturday, Aug. 27, with events scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will includes lectures, demonstrations, dancing, storytelling, and much more — all presented by Cherokee guests. Sycamore Shoals is forever linked with the rich...
Riverkeeper started as a volunteer
Andy Hill is instrumental in his work with a trash trap process that collects trash from waterways. It’s him doing his part to take care of the natural world he loves. Though he’s now serving as a full-time employee of MountainTrue, Hill, 40, started out as a volunteer on the Watauga River, including working with Elizabethton folks.
Daily Calendar
Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
Lady Cyclones fall to defending Three Rivers Conference Champion
The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a loss to Tennessee High. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bristol Thursday night to take on conference foe Tennessee High, losing in three sets 25-8, 25-12 and 25-7 to the defending Three Rivers Conference Champion.
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
Frances Marie Martin Peters – 5/22/1928 – 8/17/2022
ELIZABETHTON — We can only imagine mommy’s happiness upon seeing JESUS and being reunited with our dad (Wade), our two brothers (Michael and Richard), and other friends and family today. As a family we would like to acknowledge that we were the ones blessed to have such a...
Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22
Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
Armed Guard Training Class set for Aug. 27
State Certified Trainer Ken Potter will hold a state certified Armed/Unarmed Security Officer Class on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 135 Keenburg Road, Elizabethton, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Potter stated the class would also cover renewal training, which is required prior to the issuance of a license by the state. The...
Johnson City Police Beats
On Aug. 11, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Cody M. Fleenor, Blountville, and charged him with two counts of criminal simulation. At 11:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Walgreen’s on N. State of Franklin Road in reference to a subject attempting to pass counterfeit money. Once on scene, officers located the subject later identified as Fleenor still in the store. Officers made contact with a store clerk, who turned over the bills to their custody. Officers could see multiple discrepancies in the $50 notes. The officer observed the print to be blurry, a $5 band running vertically through the bills, and a number “5” watermark.
Irene Mittie Carden Fleenor
Irene Mittie Carden Fleenor, born September 22, 1926, passed into her heavenly home on August 15, 2022 at Hermitage Healthcare. She lived all her life in Carter County in the Horseshoe Community above Wilbur Dam. Irene was an accomplished seamstress making clothes for her family. She retired from East Tennessee...
Jr. Cyclones blow past Jr. Blazers
Coach Brock Pittman and the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones were looking to keep their early season success rolling on Thursday at Brown-Childress Stadium when they welcomed the Boone Jr. Blazers to Elizabethton. After a quick response to an early Jr. Cyclone score by the Jr. Blazers, TAD took control and...
Pop Duo Air Supply returns for show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center
GREENEVILLE — Air Supply returns to Greeneville to perform their all-time classics including “Love and Other Bruises,” “All Out Of Love,” “The One That You Love” and of course, “Lost In Love.” The Lost In Love Experience comes to Niswonger Performing Arts Center Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and is a true celebration of an amazing 47-year career which has seen Air Supply achieve success after success (with so much amazing music still to come), for their staunch legion of fans.
Lady Cyclones let one slip away on pitch
It was a tale of two half’s on Tuesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium in the season-opening match for the Elizabethton Cyclones and the Morristown Lady Trojans on the pitch. The Lady Cyclones dominated the first 40 minutes of action while the Lady Trojans regrouped during the intermission and...
Man charged with attempted murder in overnight shooting, stabbing
A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Thursday morning after a woman was shot and stabbed in her home late Wednesday night. Lanny Allen Markland, 40, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and is charged with second-degree attempted murder, interfering with an emergency call, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony.
