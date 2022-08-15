On Aug. 11, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Cody M. Fleenor, Blountville, and charged him with two counts of criminal simulation. At 11:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Walgreen’s on N. State of Franklin Road in reference to a subject attempting to pass counterfeit money. Once on scene, officers located the subject later identified as Fleenor still in the store. Officers made contact with a store clerk, who turned over the bills to their custody. Officers could see multiple discrepancies in the $50 notes. The officer observed the print to be blurry, a $5 band running vertically through the bills, and a number “5” watermark.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO