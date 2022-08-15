Read full article on original website
INDOT: Expect lane restrictions on I-70 between Plainfield and airport
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning for eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 to be restricted starting Monday, Aug. 22. Crews will be patching and laying permanent paint striping between Plainfield and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both the eastbound...
wbiw.com
New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Upcoming restrictions on I-70 starting on or after August 22 for patchwork near Plainfield
HENDRICKS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 will be restricted on or after Monday, August 22 for patchwork and the placement of permanent paint striping, near Plainfield. There will be lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of...
wbiw.com
Update: Closure delayed on State Road 58 for bridge replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP has postponed the State Road 58 bridge closure over Branch Runt Run due to material delays. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 and was originally scheduled to close next week for a...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
wbiw.com
Complete closure scheduled for US 150 between Shoals and Prospect for structure replacement
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around Wednesday August 24th, contractors will close U.S. 150 about two and a half miles east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the final of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is now expected to be completed by mid-September.
INDOT announces road closure on Indy’s northwest side
On the northwest side of Indianapolis, Georgetown Road will close between West 56th Street and Lafayette Road for I-65 bridge work.
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
shelbycountypost.com
Superintendent assessing morning traffic congestion around Shelbyville High School
Shelbyville Central Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance knows there is a traffic flow problem at Shelbyville High School. “The concern is, and we have talked to law enforcement about this, we are trying to keep Miller St. as clear as we can,” said Vance after Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting at the school system’s administrative building. “We are not sure what we are going to do yet. Once we do, if and when we make a change, we will give our parents and students plenty of time to get used to another change. We are aware of the concerns and we have some concerns as well.”
Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo all the same work’
INDIANAPOLIS — After less than three years of wear-and-tear, IndyGo is spending more than $5 million to repair damaged pavement and pay for station improvements along its 12-mile-long Red Line route connecting Broad Ripple with the University of Indianapolis through downtown and Fountain Square. ”It’s very disappointing after all the money and the resources that […]
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
Current Publishing
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
WISH-TV
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
wbiw.com
Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
cbs4indy.com
Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they...
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
Man injured, 'stable' after fall at Lucas Oil concert, IMPD says
A man was injured late Tuesday after he fell in the seating area of a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, officials say.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
