ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

INDOT: Expect lane restrictions on I-70 between Plainfield and airport

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning for eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 to be restricted starting Monday, Aug. 22. Crews will be patching and laying permanent paint striping between Plainfield and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both the eastbound...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Martinsville, IN
Traffic
County
Morgan County, IN
Morgan County, IN
Government
State
Kentucky State
Martinsville, IN
Government
Morgan County, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 19, 2022

2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Complete closure scheduled for US 150 between Shoals and Prospect for structure replacement

MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around Wednesday August 24th, contractors will close U.S. 150 about two and a half miles east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the final of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is now expected to be completed by mid-September.
SHOALS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Urban Construction#The Morgan Street#Ozark Fisheries#S R 37#The Ohio Street#Kroger Gas Station
shelbycountypost.com

Superintendent assessing morning traffic congestion around Shelbyville High School

Shelbyville Central Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance knows there is a traffic flow problem at Shelbyville High School. “The concern is, and we have talked to law enforcement about this, we are trying to keep Miller St. as clear as we can,” said Vance after Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting at the school system’s administrative building. “We are not sure what we are going to do yet. Once we do, if and when we make a change, we will give our parents and students plenty of time to get used to another change. We are aware of the concerns and we have some concerns as well.”
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo all the same work’

INDIANAPOLIS — After less than three years of wear-and-tear, IndyGo is spending more than $5 million to repair damaged pavement and pay for station improvements along its 12-mile-long Red Line route connecting Broad Ripple with the University of Indianapolis through downtown and Fountain Square. ”It’s very disappointing after all the money and the resources that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville

Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
Southside Times

Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast

10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Current Publishing

Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land

The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
cbs4indy.com

Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy