KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
Man critically injured after being hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 5:25 a.m. near E 15th Street and Dean Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Evidence gathered at the scene and […]
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT
OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in downtown Des Moines, police said in a press release. The Des Moines Police Department initially responded on Sunday at approximately 2:09 a.m. after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and School Street.
voiceofalexandria.com
Pedestrian hit on square
On August 16 at 1:22 pm, Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Ave and Clinton Street for a car vs pedestrian collision. Arriving responders found the pedestrian suffering severe injuries and not breathing. First responders immediately started CPR and the pedestrian was transported to the Monroe County Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the motor vehicle was not injured.
Man arrested for alleged arson in Conrad house fire Tuesday
CONRAD, Iowa — A man is behind bars after a late-night house fire killed his family pet and destroyed his home on Aug. 16, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. 45-year-old Jacob Switzer was arrested for alleged arson after a house fire broke out at...
Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
KCCI.com
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
KCCI.com
Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak
ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
1380kcim.com
$4,000 In Damages Occurred In A Two Vehicle Accident Friday In Jefferson
A total of $4,000 in damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Friday, August 12, in Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer was dispatched at approximately 11:04 a.m. to an accident in the 300 Block of South Chestnut Street. A 2008 Buick Enclave owned by Vickie Taylor of Jefferson was parked on the west side of the street. A 2006 Dodge Caravan owned and operated by Nancy Halterman of Grand Junction struck the Taylor vehicle while attempting to park in front of it. The Taylor and Halterman vehicles had a reported $2,000 in damages each.
KCCI.com
Des Moines residents aim to stop at-home gun store from setting up shop near Terrace Hill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines residents want to stop a gun seller from setting up shop in a home near the Governor's Mansion. Neighbors just filed an appeal after the City ruled that Travis Aslin doesn't need a permit to operate his business. That was because a...
KCCI.com
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
Des Moines City Council member countersues police over protest arrest
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines council member is countersuing two police officers who took the unusual step earlier this year of suing several people who participated in a 2020 protest following a Minneapolis officer's killing of George Floyd. Councilwoman Indira Sheumaker's countersuit says that Officers Peter Wilson...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 18
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Victoria Fuller, 22, of 2885 N.E. 51st Court, Des Moines, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. David Danner of Adel was traveling in the 35000 block of L Avenue when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
KCCI.com
Des Moines boy fractures back while using slide at an Urbandale park
URBANDALE, Iowa — A mother is warning other parents to be careful after her son fractured three vertebrae on a slide at an Urbandale park. “It's a really long metal slide, so that just attracted me,” said 12-year-old Ethan Wiese. The Des Moines boy is no longer attracted...
Polk County murder suspect makes first court appearance
DES MOINES, Iowa — 38-year-old Courtney Smith made his first court appearance on Wednesday to answer to the charge of First Degree Murder leveed against him for the killing of Scott Crane. Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 6th. A week later a material witness warrant was issued seeking Smith. He […]
iheart.com
More Traffic Enforcement Efforts Planned In Des Moines Metro
(Polk County, IA) -- Expect to see more police officers in and around Clive this week. Officers are conducting a back-to-school traffic safety effort. Extra officers will be near NW 86th Street from Hickman to University Boulevard and on NW 156th from Hickman to Wildwood. Police say their goal is to remind drivers of the school-year driving mindset.
kjan.com
Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news
