Des Moines, IA

KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT

OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
OTTUMWA, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Pedestrian hit on square

On August 16 at 1:22 pm, Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Ave and Clinton Street for a car vs pedestrian collision. Arriving responders found the pedestrian suffering severe injuries and not breathing. First responders immediately started CPR and the pedestrian was transported to the Monroe County Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the motor vehicle was not injured.
ALBIA, IA
WHO 13

Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

New VA clinic opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak

ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
ANKENY, IA
1380kcim.com

$4,000 In Damages Occurred In A Two Vehicle Accident Friday In Jefferson

A total of $4,000 in damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Friday, August 12, in Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer was dispatched at approximately 11:04 a.m. to an accident in the 300 Block of South Chestnut Street. A 2008 Buick Enclave owned by Vickie Taylor of Jefferson was parked on the west side of the street. A 2006 Dodge Caravan owned and operated by Nancy Halterman of Grand Junction struck the Taylor vehicle while attempting to park in front of it. The Taylor and Halterman vehicles had a reported $2,000 in damages each.
KCCI.com

Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
KCCI.com

Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
OMAHA, NE
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 18

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Victoria Fuller, 22, of 2885 N.E. 51st Court, Des Moines, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. David Danner of Adel was traveling in the 35000 block of L Avenue when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Polk County murder suspect makes first court appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa — 38-year-old Courtney Smith made his first court appearance on Wednesday to answer to the charge of First Degree Murder leveed against him for the killing of Scott Crane. Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 6th. A week later a material witness warrant was issued seeking Smith. He […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

More Traffic Enforcement Efforts Planned In Des Moines Metro

(Polk County, IA) -- Expect to see more police officers in and around Clive this week. Officers are conducting a back-to-school traffic safety effort. Extra officers will be near NW 86th Street from Hickman to University Boulevard and on NW 156th from Hickman to Wildwood. Police say their goal is to remind drivers of the school-year driving mindset.
CLIVE, IA
kjan.com

Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges

(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
