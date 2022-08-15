ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado panel begins work on name change for Mount Evans

A Colorado panel is getting ready to take on the most controversial name change in its two-year history: Mount Evans. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive, decided Thursday that it’s ready to start looking at six proposals for the renaming of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Don't freak out about pot sales

Colorado’s cannabis industry is facing declines it has never seen before just as Grand Junction, fashionably late to the party as usual, is getting ready to open its first retail marijuana stores, but we don’t think things are as dire as they might appear. The contraction is coming...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Denver Gazette: Colorado cities rein in the tax man

Looks like more municipalities are moving to untie a knot in their laws that had them double-taxing the public. In one of those quintessentially bureaucratic snafus, Colorado home-rule cities, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Aurora, have been collecting local sales tax on a controversial new statewide retail delivery fee that took effect July 1. Essentially, a tax on a tax.
AURORA, CO
Colorado launches free tax clinics to help residents qualify for $750 refund checks

Though distribution of the $750 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks began this month, it’s not too late for Coloradans to file their taxes and qualify. The state is providing free tax clinics over the next two months to help residents file state taxes by the extended Oct. 17 deadline, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday. If filing before Oct. 17, taxpayers should get their checks in January, $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado to receive state’s largest federal investment in green transit projects

Colorado is set to receive $51 million in grants from the Federal Transit Administration to help fund low- and zero-emission transit programs throughout the state. These funds will be the largest federal investment the state has ever gotten for green transit projects, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The money will go to six transit agencies, funding two new facilities to support clean energy fleets and 27 vehicles, including electric, natural gas and hybrid buses.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado’s House District 3 election represents battle over abortion rights

Rep. Meg Froelich made waves this year as one of the prime sponsors behind the Reproductive Health Equity Act, enshrining abortion rights under state law. And that very bill inspired Froelich’s opponent, Marla Fernandez, to run for office. Fernandez, a Republican paralegal, is challenging four-year incumbent Froelich, a Greenwood...
COLORADO STATE
Bennet, Hick key to acting on climate, easing inflation

As county commissioners, we know the work and commitment it takes to put good public policy together, build consensus and get something approved. As county commissioners in two of Colorado’s largest counties — and areas impacted significantly by climate change — we especially appreciate how hard it is to put together policies that address climate change, air quality, clean energy and environmental justice.
COLORADO STATE
Monsoon moisture takes a little out of the drought, water watchers say

The early arrival of summer monsoons in late June has been a welcome sight for a parched state, but the rains have not been enough to put an end to the drought. Colorado water watchers from federal and state agencies and local water providers, known as the Water Availability Task Force, couldn't have been happier as they looked over the numbers from the last 30 days. Precipitation has been well above normal in that period, and it's put the state near average for the entire water year. In the 23rd year of a drought, near average precipitation is considered very good news.
COLORADO STATE
