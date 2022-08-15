ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Newsom's Office Threatens to Withhold Funds From Oakland Over Encampment Issues

Two men were wounded in a shooting at Emeryville's Courtyard Apartments early Friday, and a Fairfield man is being sought as a person of interest in the case. [KPIX]. Governor Gavin Newsom's office sent a scathing letter to the city of Oakland over its handling of the Wood Street encampment, and threatening to withhold $4.7 million in funds meant to help house some of the residents there. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

54-Year-Old Suspect In Potrero Homicide Arrested In Yolo County

A man suspected in an early July homicide in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood has been located and arrested six weeks later. The SFPD announced Thursday that 54-year-old Randy Oliver was taken into custody on the evening of August 16 in Yolo County, with the help of officers from the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland teen charged in violent San Francisco assault of 70-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old Oakland teen was formally charged Thursday in the brutal assault of a 70-year-old Asian American woman who was beaten during July 31 robbery in the lobby of a San Francisco building.Darryl Moore has been in custody in the East Bay along with two juveniles aged 13 and 11 years old for an unrelated crime. Prosecutors said the youngsters also took part in the San Francisco assault and will be turned over to San Francisco juvenile authorities.A 14-year-old wanted in both crimes remains at large."The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking," said District Attorney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

