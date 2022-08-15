Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
SFist
Woman Allegedly Groped and Punched in Face on BART Near El Cerrito Del Norte Station, Suspect in Custody
A 21-year-old San Francisco man is in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility after a Wednesday incident in which he’s accused of groping a woman on an East Bay BART train — and when she told him to stop, he allegedly punched her several times in the face.
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Newsom's Office Threatens to Withhold Funds From Oakland Over Encampment Issues
Two men were wounded in a shooting at Emeryville's Courtyard Apartments early Friday, and a Fairfield man is being sought as a person of interest in the case. [KPIX]. Governor Gavin Newsom's office sent a scathing letter to the city of Oakland over its handling of the Wood Street encampment, and threatening to withhold $4.7 million in funds meant to help house some of the residents there. [Chronicle]
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Woman Rescued at Fort Funston After Getting Lost
A 20-year-old woman became lost Wednesday evening while hiking at Fort Funston, called 911, and the SFFD found her by geo-locating her cellphone. How does one get lost at Fort Funston with the ocean on one side and the road on the other? [Chronicle]. An Oakland woman was shot multiple...
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
SFist
SFPD Catches Catalytic Converter Thief In the Act, Lets Him Go, Then Gives Him Directions Home
In today’s SF installment of “Police Did Nothing,” police catch an alleged catalytic converter thief red-handed in the Richmond, learn he is on probation for property theft, then kindly dismiss him while giving him directions so he could get home. It’s been a local gripe for years...
SFist
54-Year-Old Suspect In Potrero Homicide Arrested In Yolo County
A man suspected in an early July homicide in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood has been located and arrested six weeks later. The SFPD announced Thursday that 54-year-old Randy Oliver was taken into custody on the evening of August 16 in Yolo County, with the help of officers from the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.
Oakland teen charged in violent San Francisco assault of 70-year-old woman
SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old Oakland teen was formally charged Thursday in the brutal assault of a 70-year-old Asian American woman who was beaten during July 31 robbery in the lobby of a San Francisco building.Darryl Moore has been in custody in the East Bay along with two juveniles aged 13 and 11 years old for an unrelated crime. Prosecutors said the youngsters also took part in the San Francisco assault and will be turned over to San Francisco juvenile authorities.A 14-year-old wanted in both crimes remains at large."The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking," said District Attorney...
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
13-year-old Oakland teen safely located after going missing Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police said they have safely located a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. Daisey Lancaster had been last seen Saturday afternoon at an extended stay hotel in Alameda. Police said Wednesday that Daisey had been located and is safe. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
SFist
23-Year-Old SF Man Confesses to Shooting Father and Stepmother and Live-Streaming Crime Scene
A 23-year-old man who was arrested last weekend for the double murder of his father and stepmother inside a home in San Francisco's Bayview district has given a jailhouse confession to a local TV station — but says he will plead not guilty to premeditated murder. It's not clear...
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
SFist
Did You Know There Was an Internment Camp For Suspected Japanese Spies During WWII on San Francisco Property?
The internment camps in California and elsewhere that housed primarily Japanese Americans following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and subsequent wartime paranoia were mostly in far-flung locales. But one camp specifically for "enemy aliens" was on San Francisco property, next to a municipal golf course just south of the city proper.
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
SFist
Oakland Man Causes Panic at Las Vegas Airport Amid Apparent Mental Health Episode
A 33-year-old Oakland man who reportedly really wanted to go home and get the eff out of Vegas was arrested twice last weekend at Harry Reid International Airport for causing disturbances that police compared to terrorism. Stefan Mathias Hutchison, who the Associated Press says hails from Oakland but other sources...
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
