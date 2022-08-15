Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
Behold: the €5m Bugatti Mistral, a W16-engined Speedster
A goodbye to that incredible 8.0-litre powerhouse, wrapped up in just 99 extraordinary limited editions. Skip 26 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the Mistral, the car with which Bugatti is bidding farewell to the internal combustion...
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Neapolitan" Is Unveiled
The “Neapolitan” motif is one that is occasionally showcased on sportswear sneakers. In the past, we’ve seen it land on models like the Air Jordan 3 as well as the Air Force 1 Low in more recent memory, and now. is set to broaden its horizons by...
hypebeast.com
Watch Virgil Abloh Work Behind-the-Scenes On Mercedes-Benz’s Project Maybach
Mercedes-Benz is honoring the work of Virgil Abloh on Project Maybach with a release of as short documentary that takes fans behind-the-scenes on creative process of the collaboration. Abloh worked closely with Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Daimler AG. The video shows how the concept, which started out as...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found" Comes With an '80s Sale Receipt
Also known as the “Chicago Reimagined” colorway, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” will serve as a throwback to a time before sneaker culture. Centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic, the upcoming release utilizes a classic “Chicago” colorway with an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Fans of ‘90s basketball sneakers will have plenty of great pairs to choose from this week. Ambush is debuting its twist on the Nike Air Adjust Force in two colorways, Jordan Brand is dropping off a pair of 14’s inspired by a 14 Low colorway from 1999 along with a new pair of 13s, and Reebok is bringing back one of the most iconic colorways from Allen Iverson’s signature line. Elsewhere, there are also some great collabs from brands like Thisisneverthat and Tombogo with New Balance and Saucony, respectively.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hypebeast.com
Vetements Chaos Hits New Rock's Platform Sneakers
If there’s one brand that has surprised the world of fashion the most in the past decade, it’s Vetements. Whether it be making the DHL logo a fashion statement or throwing spikes on Oakley sunglasses and Reebok trainers, the label has never failed to provoke a crowd. For Fall/Winter 2022, Vetements opted to address influencer and Bitcoin millionaires with its ready-to-wear presentation which featured models wearing face masks in front of a backdrop with a repeating print of million dollar bills. In terms of footwear, the Vetements x New Rock Platform Sneakers appeared throughout in several different colorways. Now, the Spanish shoe company that specializes in goth looks has launched its collaborative ankle boot in two colorways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following week 82’s plethora of sneakers, which featured the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat and Winterised Loyal Blue, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive range of footwear, apparel, and luxury accessories for Week 83. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 2002R "New Vintage" Pack Is Revealed
New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.
Kehlani Sported Blue Boots & Matching Hair While Out in NYC With Girlfriend 070 Shake
Kehlani performed in New York City last week and was accompanied by girlfriend 070 Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena) after the show. The “Up At Night” singer was spotted holding hands with Balbuena while showing off a chic, trendy look complete with sky blue pointy-toed boots, which subtly matched her hair. Known for her edgy style, she paired the knee-high silhouette with a black leather micro mini skirt embellished with zippers and a semi-sheer black corset top featuring a dipped front design. The Grammy-nominated artist — who is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead” — pulled the eye-catching outfit together with layered necklaces and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road & Track
Watch a Lamborghini Urus Driver Hit Bad Bunny's Bugatti Chiron
Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny opened a restaurant in Miami on Thursday. Normally, this is not car news. Unfortunately for the pop star, and significantly more unfortunately for an unnamed Lamborghini Urus driver, that changed quickly. The star and new restauranteur brought his Bugatti Chiron to the event, as one does...
hypebeast.com
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen SS23 Looks at the Nature of Sculpture
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen has recently unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Titled “IMPOSTRIAL MONOLITHS,” the collection furthers the brand’s signature utilitarian design cadence. This time around, creative director Tobias Birk Nielson tells the story of a sculptor and...
hypebeast.com
Haeckels Partners With Red Bull for an Edible Cup
Margate-based natural skincare and fragrance brand Haeckels has linked up with Red Bull to combat single-use plastic cup waste. Adding to increasing environmental equity efforts, the partnership has crafted a unique edible cup. The experiment’s cup is crafted from a new bio-material consisting of spirulina, ginger and blueberry. Due to...
hypebeast.com
Reebok Brings "Dark Green" and "Vector Navy" to the Premier Road Modern
Reebok introduced the Premier Road Modern in 2020 and the model continues to offer sleek, futuristic looks. The fresh but familiar silhouette is the result of Reebok’s reinventing of its 2005 model with 15 design elements from its historic Premier Running collection. Since its debut, the model has been featured in multiple KANGHYUK collaborations, taken on a mid-top form and been offered in a variety of colorways. Expanding on its catalog, Reebok has brought “Dark Green” and “Vector Navy” to the new school runner.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Drops Capsule With Emerging Brand New York Old Friends
With Jeff Staple, New York continues to reign as the epicenter of expanded creativity. The designer’s clothing imprint STAPLE has now linked with Tori Simokov’s emerging brand New York Old Friends for a capsule collection. Imbued with flower graphics, the collaboration is inspired by the idea of giving...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
hypebeast.com
Haroshi Is Set to Take Over Jeffrey Deitch New York
From September 10 to October 29. Fresh off a captivating exhibition by Nadia Lee Cohen, Jeffrey Deitch will venture into the world of skateboarding through a presentation of work by Japanese skater and artist, Haroshi. Inspired by the frenetic energy of a punk concert, DIVE IN TO THE PIT is...
hypebeast.com
Javier Calleja Unveils New Work at Almine Rech Shanghai
Javier Calleja has been busy at work and shows no signs of slowing down. From collaborations with Vans and Hypebeans, to exhibitions in Tokyo and Paris, the Spanish artist returns to the gallery walls in a new show at Almine Rech Shanghai. The eponymously named exhibition features a new series...
Comments / 0