Fresh off his UCLA official visit, four-star Corona (Calif.) Centennial power forward Devin Williams has set an announcement date for August 28. Williams is deciding between UCLA and USC, and we've heard that the UCLA visit went well this week. The Bruins offered Williams on June 2, and he officially visited his other finalist, USC, in June. He plays for the AAU team Compton Magic, which has a couple of alumni on UCLA's current roster, including junior Jaylen Clark, who appears to be taking a personal hand in this recruitment, tweeting in response to Williams' tweet that he hopes he comes, and also being pictured in Williams' post about his official visit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO