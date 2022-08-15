Read full article on original website
Four-star Devin Williams Set To Announce August 28
Fresh off his UCLA official visit, four-star Corona (Calif.) Centennial power forward Devin Williams has set an announcement date for August 28. Williams is deciding between UCLA and USC, and we've heard that the UCLA visit went well this week. The Bruins offered Williams on June 2, and he officially visited his other finalist, USC, in June. He plays for the AAU team Compton Magic, which has a couple of alumni on UCLA's current roster, including junior Jaylen Clark, who appears to be taking a personal hand in this recruitment, tweeting in response to Williams' tweet that he hopes he comes, and also being pictured in Williams' post about his official visit.
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Records reveal fan-driven blowback from UCLA's exit of Pac-12
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. Those were the words written under Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s email signature when he received UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s application to the Big Ten on Thursday, June 30 at 9:42 a.m. P.T. (according to an email acquired by 247Sports via an Open Records Request).
Jacob Sykes Talks About Coming in from Harvard, the Defensive Line, and More
Defensive tackle Jacob Sykes talks about coming in from Harvard, playing the three-tech, whether there's a step up in competition going to UCLA, and more.
USC football: Lincoln Riley evaluates first scrimmage, Caleb Williams, Trojans' expectations
USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
A Likely Starter Joins the Injured at Friday's Practice, More Notes
UCLA had another practice in shorts on Friday, and there was a new name added to the injured list...
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Zero
***Game of the Week:*** Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic vs. San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic. Mater Dei Catholic has one UCLA commit in linebacker Tre Edwards and another UCLA target in receiver Jeremiah McClure and they open their season against Cathedral Catholic, in a matchup of two state champions from last fall. Cathedral features San Diego State commit Marcus Ratcliffe and linebacker Victory Johnson plus 2024 quarterback Jack Stevens.
USC OT Courtland Ford talks about team bonding and first string competition
Redshirt sophomore Courtland Ford is part of a three-man battle for two starting tackle spots with transfer Bobby Haskins and Jonah Monheim. Haskins has been held back by injury and protocol issues which delayed his first appearance in training camp, but Ford has been ready from the jump. USCFootball.com caught up with the Cedar Hill, Texas native following the Trojans’ tenth practice of training camp.
