ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spencer Strider Takes on Rival Mets With Braves Needing Big Win

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VtvP_0hHtjW0900

A former Clemson pitcher takes the mound Monday at 7:20 p.m. against the Mets to kick off a critical four-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Spencer Strider wasn't impressed with the New York Mets' offense in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves' NL East rival.

The former Clemson pitcher and current MLB starter called some of the six hits he allowed, which resulted in four earned runs, "weird" after Atlanta lost 5-2 on Aug. 7.

"They seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively," Strider said. "That's great. It's August. (We'll) see what things are like in October."

He gets a chance at redemption and an opportunity to prove that was the case when Strider takes the mound Monday at 7:20 p.m. against the Mets to kick off a critical four-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Braves currently sit 5.5 games behind New York in the divisional standings. The Mets took four of their five games a week ago, so Atlanta is looking for a bounce-back series, and it starts with Strider setting the tone as his team hopes to win the NL East for the fifth consecutive time.

Strider, a fourth-round draft pick following the 2020 season at Clemson, is having a stellar season. He's produced a 6-4 record with a 3.11 earned run average. His 138 strikeouts rank eighth in the National League, and Strider has given up one or fewer runs in six of his last eight outings.

Strider is the favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award at -135.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Braves#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves#The National League
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Braves open extension talks with SS Dansby Swanson

The Braves have opened extension talks with Dansby Swanson, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. At this point, there’s nothing to indicate that talks have moved beyond the initial stages, though Heyman adds that there is “less whispered negativity” with these discussions than there was with Freddie Freeman a year ago. Swanson is represented by Excel Sports Management, who also represented Freeman until he reportedly dismissed them in June.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy