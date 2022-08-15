Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Commentary: Wisner trust fraught with political, legal sleight of hand
Few subjects are as incomprehensible to lay persons — and to a good many lawyers and judges as well — as Louisiana’s Trust Code, unless one attempts to plumb the depths of Louisiana’s Mineral Code. Both bodies of law come into play in the New Orleans City Council’s recent lawsuit against Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her capacity as CEO of the Edward Wisner Donation, a mineral-rich land trust encompassing more than 40,000 acres in Lafourche, Jefferson and St. John the Baptist parishes. The trust owns much of the land beneath Port Fourchon, the energy industry’s busy gateway to vast offshore oil and gas leases.
NOLA.com
NOPD chief defends abortion policy against 'frustrated' City Council members
A New Orleans Police Department policy that appears to require officers to investigate violations of Louisiana’s strict abortion ban does nothing of the sort, according to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. Appearing in front of a City Council committee during a tense hearing on Friday, Ferguson said that the policy mandates...
Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency
A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
Crime threatens to render New Orleans unrecognizable, warns D.A.
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says his office is all-in on crime fighting, and warns of dire circumstances if the rest of the criminal justice system doesn’t do likewise.
Newell: Post-Katrina synergy is back to tackle city's crime crisis
I’ve said on the show before that change in the city has to come from our business community and community based groups. As the crime has reached crisis levels in New Orleans, local business and community leaders have come together to form the NOLA C
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NOLA.com
Judge rebukes Sheriff Susan Hutson for lack of transparency in jail violence; 'not one phone call'
A federal judge on Thursday railed against Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson for failing to communicate with the court following a series of deadly and dangerous events at the New Orleans jail, saying the Sheriff's Office needed a "course correction" in keeping the court informed. Hutson did not notify the...
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season
At a budget town hall in Lakeview Thursday night, Mayor Cantrell was met with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city.
Report: Deputy constable accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns
A reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter has resigned. Constable Edwin Shorty Jr. says the deputy turned in his resignation before his office could complete an internal investigation into the accusations.
NOLA.com
New Orleans asks to exit police consent decree: 'The goal ... has been achieved'
Mayor LaToya Cantrell made it official on Tuesday, asking a federal judge to end the sprawling reform agreement that has governed the New Orleans Police Department for a decade. Cantrell’s administration argued in a 54-page legal filing that the NOPD long ago cleared the constitutional bar, but that federal monitors...
WDSU
New Orleans holding public hearing on consent decree
The city of New Orleans is taking the next step in its quest to end the federal consent decree. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is requesting a public hearing Wednesday. The consent decree was initiated in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina following deadly police shootings of civilians. Cantrell has been...
NOLA.com
Former Slidell Police Chief Max Rodriguez, credited with modernizing department, dies at 89
Max Rodriguez, who served three terms as chief of the Slidell Police Department and is credited with raising officer pay and expanding the department, died Saturday at his home in Slidell. He was 89. A native of New Orleans, Rodriguez began his law enforcement career at the Slidell Police Department,...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: We need more teachers, and teachers need more pay.
If parents and their children haven’t gone over school supply lists, checked to see which school clothes still fit, done some shopping and made sure kids have what they need to start strong, they’re late. If school districts don’t have the staff and teachers they need to welcome...
Newell: City leaders finally hearing the public’s outcry over crime
We’ve heard a lot about the NOLA Coalition. I hope to talk to someone from the Coalition every week on the show about their views, challenges, and what they see as potential solutions to bolster recruitment and retention at the New Orleans Police Dep
NOLA.com
NOLA Business Insider: Settlement reached in Make It Right lawsuit
It's a classic example of a goodwill venture that went sour. The Make it Right Foundation, actor Brad Pitt's ballyhooed effort to help rebuild Lower 9th Ward homes destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the non profit sold substandard houses that are plagued with structural issues and other problems. Foundation attorneys told an Orleans Parish judge Make It Right will pay owners of the homes a total of $20.5 million.
