tncontentexchange.com
2022 Kentucky Wildcats football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date
The Kentucky Wildcats football team opens its 2022 season at home against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of eight home games for Kentucky in 2022. After UK faces Miami (Ohio), it also has home games against Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24), South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12), Georgia (Nov. 19), and Louisville (Nov. 26).
cartercountytimes.com
Attention Big Blue Nation: We still must play the 22-23 season and NCAA
Three lopsided wins over high school team dropouts and a so-so victory over an oldtimers squad that huffed and puffed up and down the floor do not a season make, much less an undefeated trip to another NCAA championship. Despite outlandish predictions and armchair observations from fans on call-in shows...
1039thebulldog.com
Two UK players named in ESPN’s top 100
On Monday, we found out Kentucky football is ranked #20 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll. It’s the first preseason top 25 ranking for UK football since 1978. On Wednesday, ESPN put together a list of the top 100 players in college football for the 2022 season. QB...
themountaineagle.com
Jim Andrews gets praise he deserves — finally
It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70. Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of...
Calipari says Wildcats have the makings of a ‘special team’ following successful four-game trip to Bahamas
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.
Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Florida Gators
Kentucky and Florida will once again battle early in the season. The contest will be pivotal in both teams' successes in 2022. We take a look at the Gators ahead of the season in this team preview. Last Meeting Kentucky and Florida battled in a highly contested 20-13 game in Lexington last year. A ...
foxlexington.com
Pennington’s new football program thriving at Sayre
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sayre School made history in 2020 by bringing back its football program for the first time since it was removed in 1977. The new varsity squad brought in a big name to ring in the new era. Former NFL and Marshall Univeristy quarterback Chad...
foxlexington.com
Lexington Christian Academy Eagles high on new quarterback
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Christian Eagles have been shy of a State Title for two-straight seasons losing to Beechwood out of Fort Mitchell two seasons in a row. However, with one of their biggest off-season moves, they’re more hungry for a state title now than they ever have been before.
Kentucky LB Commit Godfrey Named to Preseason Butkus Watch List
Grant Godfrey committed to Kentucky earlier this month, and on Wednesday, he was honored by being named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award. The watch list features exactly 51 linebackers, honoring the No.51 pro jersey Butkus wore while playing his hall of fame career with the Bears. ...
spectrumnews1.com
Wildcats begin moving in at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 6,000 students are expected to move in this week at the University of Kentucky. Move in week started at the University of Kentucky on Monday. Over 6,000 students are expected to move in this week. Some students reported longer wait times because their rooms...
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
foxlexington.com
Eastern Kentucky University unveils ‘unmanned aircraft system’ pathway
RICHMOND Ky. (FOX 56) – Students at Eastern Kentucky University have a new opportunity to take their skills to new heights. For the fall 2022 semester, EKU has introduced the ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems’ pathway, which trains students in remote piloting. With high-tech drones, students can fill careers...
foxlexington.com
Why Kentucky State University students are fighting for on-campus housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Classes begin Monday for students at Kentucky State University (KSU). The first-year students are already settled into their dorms, but returning students are fighting over the remaining limited available dorms. KSU’s interim Chief Operating Officer Dr. Daarel Burnette said there are only 925 beds...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High School Football Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before… It’s another September feeling day in the Bluegrass state.😎 That’s a phrase I will not get tired of saying. While we look to keep the pleasant temps through the weekend into next week, the threat of storms will really start to ramp.
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police 'terrorized' small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
indherald.com
Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King
Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
WKYT 27
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
