ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Several North Lauderdale families displaced after lightning strike caused fire

By Deborah Souverain
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLrBf_0hHtjItD00

Lightning strike caused fire at North Lauderdale townhomes, residents need place to live 02:29

NORTH LAUDERDALE - Four townhomes have been deemed unsafe to inhabit after being struck by lightning Sunday afternoon.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue remained on fire watch overnight and into the morning Monday to monitor hotspots.

"I'm shocked I didn't realize that lightning could do something like this. That is scary!" said Monique Sawls, who lives next to one of the condemned townhomes.

Several families have been displaced from their homes by lightning-sparked fire that destroyed two units and severely damaged two others.

"My heart goes out to this lady and her husband, and the fact that they were able to get the pets out. I'm broken I'm really broken right now," said Sawls.

Monday code enforcement officials assessed the damage to the homes.

"It's very scary that as many lightning strikes as we have that this could happen. These are all basically wood-framed homes, so I don't know if that added to it or not, but I know over time those will be some things that the fire marshal will have to look at and figure out," said North Lauderdale City Manager and Public Information Officer Mike Sargis.

Residents who were displaced are being helped by the Red Cross. But for many, they are trying to understand how so much could be lost so quickly.

CBS4 spoke to a resident of one of the townhomes who returned Monday to grab what they could salvage.

"The house is not safe to live in right now because the roof is messed up. We have to wait for fire inspection to come and do a report and then we'll take it from there," said Sara Rielly.

Donna McCully also lives in one of the affected units. She told reporter Trish Christakis on Sunday, "all of my belongings are up there. Everything I own is gone. Everything I own is gone. All of my mementos, pictures of my parents that are dead, everything is gone."

She also said her husband almost got arrested for trying to go back into the home to save their animals. In all, four pets had to be treated. Two dogs and two cats were given oxygen by paramedics on the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Body recovered after small plane crashes into ocean off Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 9:30, Thursday morning.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor trailer rollover on Turnpike cause all lanes to close

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Turnpike are closed after a tractor trailer rolled over. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Northwest 106th St., Wednesday. Traffic has been backed up as the tractor trailer blocked all three lanes of northbound...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline train obliterates SUV abandoned on North Miami tracks

MIAMI – A woman and her children abandon an SUV just moments before it's blown to pieces by a Brightline train.  The collision happened around 5 p.m. at a railroad crossing in North Miami.  The crash happening just days after a multimillion-dollar announcement from Brightline that they'll be adding safety updates and additions to railroad crossings.Witnesses say a woman was parked in between the downed gates and as she heard the train getting closer, she and her kids hopped out and abandoned their SUV on the tracks. A Brightline train, with horns blaring, speeds down the tracks and slams directly...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
North Lauderdale, FL
Accidents
North Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Troopers searching for driver in Davie hit-and-run crash where 6-year-old boy died

The owner of the Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in a fatal rear-end hit-and-run crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Wednesday is helping troopers locate the person driving the vehicle during the incident, officials said. The Mercedes owner wasn’t the driver during the crash, which happened about 12:30 a.m. on the turnpike in Davie just beyond Griffin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. ...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fatal crash on Turnpike leaves infant dead, 2 hospitalized

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Salvage#Weather#The Red Cross
CBS Miami

Child dead, 2 adults injured in Turnpike hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - A child is dead and two adults injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash on the Turnpike. It happened after midnight, north of Griffin Road. Investigators say a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was stopped northbound on the inside travel lane when a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE struck the Passat. The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles. A woman and a man who were in the Passat were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and a girl, who was in the backseat died at the scene.  The Mercedes then left the scene, according the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were made available. Authorities are looking for the Mercedes, which should have heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Suffer, no more! Drivers delighted with opening of second lane on SR836-I95 ramp

MIAMI - Attention South Florida drivers, this note will likely make your day, week, month or possibly even year.You will no longer have to suffer through seemingly interminable traffic congestion as you approach the eastbound SR-836 to I-95 northbound ramp, as the long-expected second lane opened in the last week or so. "I am used to leaving a good 20 to 30 minutes earlier from home on my commute to Broward, expecting to be stuck in traffic as we approach that ramp," said Angela Torres, of Kendall. She said she was pleasantly surprised as she only found out Wednesday morning about the...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Miami

Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police

A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Man dies of bacterial infection due to eating raw oysters at Dania Beach restaurant

DANIA BEACH – Known the world over for its seafood, the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.In July, the manager confirmed a customer got sick and died from eating a raw oyster that was contaminated with the bacteria known as vibrio vulnificus."Vibrio vulnificus is seen in shellfish harvested from salty or brackish water," says Dr Ade Bamgboye, an internal medicine specialist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital. He says most people can fight off the infection, but it can be deadly if you have underlying conditions, especially a suppressed immune system."Things like cancer with chemotherapy treatment, HIV, diabetes," he said.The restaurant does have signs in the building and on menus warning diners that eating raw shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.The manager says he believes the bad oyster came from Louisiana.State agencies are investigating. The restaurant had an inspection in late July and passed.  The manager says the identification tags from the oysters were taken by state regulators. Last week, another Florida man in Pensacola died from eating raw oysters.Dr. Bamgboye says as a rule of thumb it's better to get your shellfish cooked to avoid any illness.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Woman dies after crash involving Coconut Creek police officer

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer. It happened Sunday morning near the intersection of W Sample Road and Lyons Road. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Divinity Cureton was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry when she sideswiped the officer's cruiser. On impact, she lost control and struck a palm tree within the center median before ricocheting off the tree and coming to a final rest in the westbound lanes of W Sample Road. Both Cureton and the officer were taken to the hospital, she did not survive. The officer was treated and released. 
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
77K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy