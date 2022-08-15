'We Already Have No Chance' Jurgen Klopp On Premier League Title Race

Liverpool drew 2-2 in their first Premier League game of the season and Jurgen Klopp has jokingly made a prediction regarding the title race.

Liverpool drew 2-2 in their first Premier League game of the season and Jurgen Klopp has jokingly made a prediction regarding the title race.

Tonight, Liverpool host the first home match of the season, as Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace travel up North. The Reds will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing draw to promoted side Fulham last week.

Along with the back-to-back wins for champions Manchester City, The Reds go into tonight's match already five points behind their title rivals.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jurgen Klopp shared his frustration with an opening day result in his pre-match press conference. The Liverpool manager wasn't happy with the slow start from his side, which ended up dropping them two points.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp continued to speak about the draw to Fulham, only for him to state that his side now 'have no chance' of winning the title. Luckily, the German was joking.

“But that would mean we would have to win absolutely all the games.

IMAGO / Colorsport

“Then we already have no chance anymore (winning the Premier League title). That’s not how it goes and it makes more sense. That is not dealing with the situation that is getting desperate and crazy about a situation.

“When you lose the league because of one point, and then you start a league with one point and in that moment turn crazy, then you have no chance. We have to be cool and we have to be calm.”

If Liverpool, however, were to drop more points tonight against Crystal Palace, is the title race already over for The Reds?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |