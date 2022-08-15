Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
5-alarm fire breaks out at Massachusetts warehouse
Intense flames and fireballs were seen erupting from the roof of the building.
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Navigating Boston during Orange Line, partial Green Line shutdown; here are all the changes expected to come
Boston is set to make significant changes to street parking and accessibility in preparation for the Orange line and partial Green line shutdown, officials said during a press conference Thursday. The changes are intended to make for faster and easier commutes for the shuttle buses carrying Orange Line commuters, officials...
Orange Line shutdown: How long will your new commute be? Some routes may take over an hour
Many Orange Line commuters may find their routes under the shuttle buses to be nearly three times longer after the line shuts down Friday. According to the MBTA’s updated Trip Planner, a typical trip from Oak Grove to Tufts Medical Center would take 27 minutes. But, starting on Aug. 19 it will take an hour and 18 minutes to get to Tufts – that’s nearly three times the amount of time as a usual Orange Line trip.
Worcester highway sign falls on I-190: Bolts failed, investigation shows; 52 signs to be inspected
An overhead sign that fell on I-190 in Worcester last week was caused when the anchor bolts holding the sign support to its foundation failed, according to a preliminary investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A MassDOT spokesperson said that the agency is in the process of inspecting all...
Most of Massachusetts is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to US drought monitor
Low summer rainfall coupled with high temperatures and humidity, which made certain parts of the commonwealth feel as hot as 100 degrees during recent heat waves, has the majority of Massachusetts now placed under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor (USDM). Parts of Worcester...
Weekend Traffic Advisory: Streets Closed for Latin American Festival in Worcester
WORCESTER - Residents can expect traffic delays in downtown Worcester on Saturday with several streets closed for the 2022 Latin American Festival. The Worcester Police Department will implement intermittent traffic control on Aug. 20 and is advising drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be considerate of others while traveling downtown. Streets...
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
MBTA Orange Line shutdown: Boston creates 2 transit hubs between Orange, Green lines for commuters
The city of Boston is creating two transit hubs to help commuters travel between the Orange and Green line using shuttle buses during a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston’s chief of streets, said during a press conference Thursday. Since Copley Square and Government Center station...
Worcester Beaches, Crompton Park Pool Close for Summer on Sunday Night
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's beaches and pool will close for the summer on Sunday night. The pool at Crompton Park and all the city beaches – Bell Pond, Indian Lake, John J. Binienda Memorial Beach at Coes Pond, and Shore Park - will close for the season after 7 PM on Aug. 21.
Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
A fight for chickens in Worcester: Resident petitions city to allow chickens in backyards
A dozen chickens in a coop in Amanda Shearstone’s backyard usually spend their time laying eggs or pecking at the ground, looking for food. Shearstone has had the birds since 2020, but she’s unsure how much longer she can keep them. Last year, she received a letter from...
Suney’s Pub & Family Restaurant in Worcester closes after 52 years
Suney’s Pub & Family Restaurant in Worcester has served its last order of fish and chips. The Kachadoorian family announced on Facebook that they decided to close the restaurant they opened in 1970. “Over those 52 years, some of the most important people have come & gone. There have...
Body matching description of Jamaican man that jumped off “Jaws Bridge” found
A body matching the description of one of the two brothers from Jamaica who went missing last weekend after jumping from a Martha’s Vineyard bridge featured in the movie “Jaws” has been found, state police said Thursday.
Push to recruit bus drivers in Massachusetts before first day of school
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Students in Massachusetts will be heading back to school in a few weeks and transportation companies are making a late push to recruit more bus drivers. Beacon Mobility, which provides transportation for children in more than 60 school districts across the state, said it is facing a driver shortage of about 10%.
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
Easthampton credits $3.9M grant for sprucing up Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project
EASTHMAPTON — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle on Thursday credited a $3.9 million state grant for infrastructure investments at the Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project site. The city channeled MassWorks public infrastructure grants for improvements at Ferry, Pleasant, and Lovefield streets to support the One Ferry Street mixed-use development, according to the mayor.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
