Worcester, MA

Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
MassLive.com

Orange Line shutdown: How long will your new commute be? Some routes may take over an hour

Many Orange Line commuters may find their routes under the shuttle buses to be nearly three times longer after the line shuts down Friday. According to the MBTA’s updated Trip Planner, a typical trip from Oak Grove to Tufts Medical Center would take 27 minutes. But, starting on Aug. 19 it will take an hour and 18 minutes to get to Tufts – that’s nearly three times the amount of time as a usual Orange Line trip.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Easthampton credits $3.9M grant for sprucing up Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project

EASTHMAPTON — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle on Thursday credited a $3.9 million state grant for infrastructure investments at the Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project site. The city channeled MassWorks public infrastructure grants for improvements at Ferry, Pleasant, and Lovefield streets to support the One Ferry Street mixed-use development, according to the mayor.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
