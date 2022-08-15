Many Orange Line commuters may find their routes under the shuttle buses to be nearly three times longer after the line shuts down Friday. According to the MBTA’s updated Trip Planner, a typical trip from Oak Grove to Tufts Medical Center would take 27 minutes. But, starting on Aug. 19 it will take an hour and 18 minutes to get to Tufts – that’s nearly three times the amount of time as a usual Orange Line trip.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO