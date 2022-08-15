Read full article on original website
WNDU
Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
CJ Stroud Has Scary News For Ohio State's Opponents
C.J. Stroud figuratively took off running in his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback. Finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud accumulated 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns through the air. Yet if there's any criticism to make of his stellar campaign, he never looked to make any plays with his legs.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny
It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Lorenzo Sr. weighs in on the Brothers Styles
The Buckeyes start the season with a mega matchup against Notre Dame, just the seventh meeting between the two. Ohio State is on a four-game winning streak, with all of those games after 1995. The game inside the game is the matchup of the Styles brothers. Lorenzo is a sophomore receiver at Notre Dame and Sonny, a freshman safety at Ohio State. Before the fall training camps, the Football Fever sat down with their father, Lorenzo Sr. who also starred as a linebacker at Ohio State before a six-year NFL career."We've enjoyed seeing the boys get to this point but there is still a lot of work to do," elder Styles told The Football Fever's Obie Stillwell who quizzed his former teammate on his input regarding the schools his son's picked."I was really overbearing on myself because I was filling out spreadsheets for about 15 schools," said Styles Sr. as he rated the pros and cons for each school.The Football Fever sat down with Lorenzo and Sonny too and their story is coming up the week of the game. The Buckeyes host the Fighting Irish Saturday Sept. 3rd at 7:30 pm.
NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach. The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program. He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019. Less than three years later, he's out. The Aggies had...
UNC basketball scrimmage a chance for fans to see team, players to make money
Fans can get their first glimpse of North Carolina's men's basketball team, which reached the NCAA tournament title game in April, on Aug. 27 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. But the players won't be wearing UNC jerseys or logos for the Blue-White Scrimmage. And they'll be paid for...
Football Friday Nite preseason show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19. To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more. You can watch the […]
keepingitheel.com
UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself
My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
OSU’s Harrison shuts off outside noise
COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison likes new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense because it allows him and his teammates to make plays and be more active. But there’s another place Harrison plans to be less active in his fourth season with the Buckeyes. That...
Wake Forest face Southern Durham in high school football game of the week
We are just hours away from kicking off our first Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week. ABC11 will be in Wake Forest as the Cougars get their season started hosting Southern Durham.
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central, a contender in the MEAC, is prepping for a matchup with rival NC A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The post NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
NC high school football season kicks off under Thursday night lights with lessened COVID-19 restrictions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday night, Apex Friendship and Millbrook High Schools played game one of their football seasons. While both teams moved up the game to avoid the threat of severe weather Friday, Stefanie McClary couldn’t avoid the excitement. “We are stoked to play this year,” she...
cbs17
Head coach Mike Elko talks fine tuning Duke’s game plan ahead of season start
The Duke football team is busy fine tuning its game plan. CBS 17 talked with head coach Mike Elko about what he’s doing to leave their biggest problem, turnovers, in the distant past.
wunc.org
NCCU launches new program to help student athletes benefit financially
North Carolina Central University has become the first historically black university in the nation to offer group licensing for their student athletes, say NCCU athletic officials. The university partnered with brand marketing firm The Brandr Group to launch the licensing program. Group licensing allows college athletes to make money off...
wschronicle.com
