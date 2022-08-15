The Buckeyes start the season with a mega matchup against Notre Dame, just the seventh meeting between the two. Ohio State is on a four-game winning streak, with all of those games after 1995. The game inside the game is the matchup of the Styles brothers. Lorenzo is a sophomore receiver at Notre Dame and Sonny, a freshman safety at Ohio State. Before the fall training camps, the Football Fever sat down with their father, Lorenzo Sr. who also starred as a linebacker at Ohio State before a six-year NFL career."We've enjoyed seeing the boys get to this point but there is still a lot of work to do," elder Styles told The Football Fever's Obie Stillwell who quizzed his former teammate on his input regarding the schools his son's picked."I was really overbearing on myself because I was filling out spreadsheets for about 15 schools," said Styles Sr. as he rated the pros and cons for each school.The Football Fever sat down with Lorenzo and Sonny too and their story is coming up the week of the game. The Buckeyes host the Fighting Irish Saturday Sept. 3rd at 7:30 pm.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO