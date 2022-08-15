Read full article on original website
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far
Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
How To Raise A Strong Kid (But Not A Selfish Bully)
Parents, understandably, don’t want to raise pushovers or kids who avoid confrontation. Kids who don’t know how to stand up for themselves grow up into kids who constantly apologize or don’t know who they are. So how can a parent help their kid be self-assured, strong physically and mentally, and have a strong sense of self? It’s not as easy as teaching the ABC’s, but it can and must be done, says child psychologist Gene Beresin, M.D., who runs the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital.
KIDS・
When Can Babies Eat Cheerios? A Pediatrician Explains
For generations, Cheerios have been the quintessential finger food for babies. The breakfast cereal has been a staple in American households since the 1940s when Cheerios first came to market because of their nutritious whole grains, fiber, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and zinc. Parents find Cheerios particularly appealing because they’re perfectly puffed to dissolve in a baby’s mouth. In other words, they aren’t a choking hazard. But when can babies eat Cheerios? Should they be a first food for your baby? Not so fast.
How To Raise An Honest Kid (But Not A Narc)
Babies don’t lie. Toddlers rarely lie. Little kids lie a lot. And it’s all good. When a child begins lying, it’s a sign that they are experiencing healthy cognitive development. Lying tends to give way to honesty and solid communication skills over time when parents aggressively police behavior. Development and education on right and wrong leads to a multi-faceted understanding of the complex concept of honesty.
KIDS・
The Vygotsky Theory And What It Means For Parents
Psychologist Lev Vygotsky’s work from the early 1900s is foundational for much of the research in cognitive development over the past century. And by understanding Vygotsky’s theory of cognitive development, parents can have positive and constructive interactions with their kids in the course of everyday life. That’s particularly true for parents who are wrestling with how to build family trust and help their children process frustration. Because Vygotsky’s emphasis on kids learning about the world around them through older and wiser adults turns everyday moments into teaching opportunities.
Want to Argue Less? Learn How Your Partner Wants To Be Listened To
Recently I was working with a couple — let’s call them Andrew and Harvey — who were trying to come up with their budget for the next several months. Andrew shared with Harvey that he was feeling anxious about the lack of funds in their savings account. Harvey responded by saying that if they did a little more saving each month, their account would be in a good place by the end of the year. That, Harvey said, would help alleviate Andrew’s anxiety.
When I Knew I Needed to Divorce My Husband, According to 8 Women
Knowing when to walk away from a marriage and leave your husband or wife is at least as hard as knowing when to commit or to keep working at a relationship. Deciding to divorce your husband or wife is a huge and difficult decision, but leaving a marriage can sometimes be the only path forward.
Why Do I Have Such Hairy Toes? A Podiatrist Explains
Everyone grows toe hair, but some people’s toes tend to look more Bigfoot than human. And if your toes are a touch more wooly than the average person’s, it may make you feel self-conscious. But, according to experts, you shouldn’t be. Having hairy toes is actually a sign of good health.
Mindy Kaling Gets Real About Her Kids’ Privacy: "I Err On The Side Of Super Cautious"
Mindy Kaling may have chosen to be in the spotlight as an actor, writer, and producer, but that doesn't mean her kids are automatically fair game. Mindy is a mama to two young kids and in a recent interview, she opened up about her life as a solo mom and why she's fiercely protective of her kids' privacy.
