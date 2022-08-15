ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

 4 days ago
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 04: A fan shows his tattoo before the game between the Seattle Sounders and Pumas during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Andrew Brody’s goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1.

RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova.

Albert Rusnak scored the only goal for the Sounders (10-13-2).

The Sounders outshot RSL 14-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved two of the three shots he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved one of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

RSL next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps at home, and the Sounders will visit the LA Galaxy on Friday.

