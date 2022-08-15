Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Hundreds gather outside to celebrate Worcester’s Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market
Hundreds of people from Worcester gathered in the Worcester Common on Thursday to eat food and listen to live music performances at the city’s annual Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market. Carol O’Malley and Laura Miller who were both long-time Worcester residents said they loved the Worcester...
Jazz & Roots Festival makes downtown Springfield sing (Editorial)
Here was where Springfield had a chance to toot its own horn — literally — and hit all the right notes. In less than a decade, the Jazz & Roots Festival has become must-see (and must-hear) entertainment that perks up the late summer schedule and brings huge throngs of visitors to downtown Springfield. This year was no exception; in fact, with an expanded program, it was better than ever.
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
Westfield plans to host International Overdose Awareness Vigil on Park Square
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Health Department is sponsoring a vigil later this month to promote overdose awareness in the community and reflect on those who have lost their lives to drug addiction. The International Overdose Awareness Vigil is slated for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the...
Suney’s Pub & Family Restaurant in Worcester closes after 52 years
Suney’s Pub & Family Restaurant in Worcester has served its last order of fish and chips. The Kachadoorian family announced on Facebook that they decided to close the restaurant they opened in 1970. “Over those 52 years, some of the most important people have come & gone. There have...
Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival!
Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival! Enjoy a family-friendly day of PYO sunflowers and other sunflower related activities on August 20 & 21. Check their FB page before heading out as weather (and sunflower availability) may cancel. https://www.facebook.com/RedAppleFarm/?ref=page_internal. Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival. hula-hooping. tie dye. live music. craft fair. Pick...
Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
Prominent bar in Chicopee gets a fresh new look
CHICOPEE – Cousins Mary Barcome and Melissa Hojnowski are the new owners of the Windsor Lounge, a small bar lounge located on 101 Main St. offering craft cocktails and beers, a selection of delicious muddled drinks with fresh fruit and nightly entertainment. Formally known as the Windsor Cafe, the place has been around for decades as an Irish sports bar.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Owner of Cooper’s Corner and State Street Fruit Store sells business
The owner of Cooper's Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in Northampton announced that he is selling his business to an employee.
Who’s got the blues: Local winery hosting jam-packed Blues Fest
BRIMFIELD – The Brimfield Winery will host its third annual Pioneer Valley Brimfield Blues Fest on Aug. 27 at 35 Main St. The concert features the James Montgomery Band with special guests Christine Ohlman, Barry Goudreau, the Uptown Horns, Cliff Goodwin & Shorty Billups, Brother Kerry and the Hoptones and Misty Blues.
A fight for chickens in Worcester: Resident petitions city to allow chickens in backyards
A dozen chickens in a coop in Amanda Shearstone’s backyard usually spend their time laying eggs or pecking at the ground, looking for food. Shearstone has had the birds since 2020, but she’s unsure how much longer she can keep them. Last year, she received a letter from...
Jen’s Organics unveils all-new vegan brunch menu
SPRINGFIELD — Savory and sweet vegan chicken and waffles, hearty chickpea omelets, decadent pancakes, fresh fruit smoothies and ginger lemon refreshers were on another level at Level 5 Restaurant. Jenell Smith, owner of Jen’s Organics, recently launched an all-new vegan brunch menu at the restaurant and bar at 890...
Westfield plans temporary park at long-vacant Newberry’s lot on Elm St.
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Wednesday morning to push forward with temporary improvements to the vacant downtown Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot. The preliminary plans for the lot have it turning into a green space much like the Park Square Green nearby while the WRA further...
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
Springfield community groups work to collect, distribute school supplies for families
SPRINGFIELD - Area organizations are working together and collecting backpacks and school supplies to help ensure students can be prepared for the school year, beginning on Aug. 29. Ayanna Crawford, owner of the public speaking program Take the Mic, is collaborating with organizations, such as Mental Clinical Service Listening with...
Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city
WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
