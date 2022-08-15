ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardwick, MA

MassLive.com

Jazz & Roots Festival makes downtown Springfield sing (Editorial)

Here was where Springfield had a chance to toot its own horn — literally — and hit all the right notes. In less than a decade, the Jazz & Roots Festival has become must-see (and must-hear) entertainment that perks up the late summer schedule and brings huge throngs of visitors to downtown Springfield. This year was no exception; in fact, with an expanded program, it was better than ever.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
City
Hardwick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival!

Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival! Enjoy a family-friendly day of PYO sunflowers and other sunflower related activities on August 20 & 21. Check their FB page before heading out as weather (and sunflower availability) may cancel. https://www.facebook.com/RedAppleFarm/?ref=page_internal. Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival. hula-hooping. tie dye. live music. craft fair. Pick...
PHILLIPSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Prominent bar in Chicopee gets a fresh new look

CHICOPEE – Cousins Mary Barcome and Melissa Hojnowski are the new owners of the Windsor Lounge, a small bar lounge located on 101 Main St. offering craft cocktails and beers, a selection of delicious muddled drinks with fresh fruit and nightly entertainment. Formally known as the Windsor Cafe, the place has been around for decades as an Irish sports bar.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Who’s got the blues: Local winery hosting jam-packed Blues Fest

BRIMFIELD – The Brimfield Winery will host its third annual Pioneer Valley Brimfield Blues Fest on Aug. 27 at 35 Main St. The concert features the James Montgomery Band with special guests Christine Ohlman, Barry Goudreau, the Uptown Horns, Cliff Goodwin & Shorty Billups, Brother Kerry and the Hoptones and Misty Blues.
BRIMFIELD, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MassLive.com

Jen’s Organics unveils all-new vegan brunch menu

SPRINGFIELD — Savory and sweet vegan chicken and waffles, hearty chickpea omelets, decadent pancakes, fresh fruit smoothies and ginger lemon refreshers were on another level at Level 5 Restaurant. Jenell Smith, owner of Jen’s Organics, recently launched an all-new vegan brunch menu at the restaurant and bar at 890...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city

WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
WORCESTER, MA
