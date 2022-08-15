Joe Jonas Enjoys Birthday Lunch With His Girls Sophie Turner & Daughter Willa, 2: Family Photos

Image Credit: Mega

Joe Jonas is the birthday boy! The “Cake By The Ocean” singer turned 33 on Monday, August 15 and celebrated in Miami, Florida over the weekend. On Sunday, Joe went out to lunch with his wife Sophie Turner, 26, and their daughter Willa, who turned 2 in July. The couple didn’t bring their newborn daughter who was born earlier this summer.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner with their daughter Willa in Miami (Photo: Mega)

Joe wore a green button up shirt over a white tank with tan shorts and a pair of white sneakers for the lunch date. He sported black sunglasses and wore a bead necklace around his neck. The Jonas Brothers singer carried a backpack in his hand and walked beside his wife, who cradled baby Willa in her arms.

Sophie dressed casual in a black shirt with green sleeves and a pair of black shorts. The Game of Thrones star also rocked a pair of bright green slippers and sunglasses. Baby Willa looked adorable in a colorful dress and little shoes. She held onto a stuffed animal as she hung out in her mothers arms.

Sophie and Joe happily announced the birth of their new daughter through their rep on July 14. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the rep told People about the thrilling news. A few days later, Joe shared a sweet tribute to his beautiful wife on Instagram with a glimpse at some of their most memorable moments, including their wedding night. “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story,” Joe captioned the sweet post.

The famous couple is pretty private about their personal lives and they’ve still never shared any footage of their children on social media. They are photographed pretty often in public, though, which gives fans a glimpse into their lives. Sophie and Joe are usually on strolls either together or with Willa. They always look so happy together and exemplify the image of a gorgeous family.