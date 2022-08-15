Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
wdayradionow.com
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Penitentiary Guard missed check in day of Isaak suicide
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says in a new report that a state penitentiary guard didn't follow policy on the day Chad Isaak committed suicide. The report released Wednesday says Correctional Officer Sergeant Deandre Adams missed two check-ins with Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer died.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota Health Managers: Over 80 percent of kids have had COVID
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Public health managers say over 80 percent of kids in Minnesota have had the coronavirus. The CDC made that claim Thursday based on a look at blood samples from across the state. The CDC however says it's not sure just how many of the million-plus kids in the state have enough antibodies to protect themselves from the virus.
wdayradionow.com
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Safety Council offering defensive driving classes
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Safety Council is offering defensive driving classes for bus drivers and other vehicles. The course runs four hours and is available to any North Dakota driver. According to Triple-A, Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 deadliest days." During this time...
wdayradionow.com
AAA providing safety tips for driving as the school year begins
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota roads are about to get more crowded, and hazardous, as thousands of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.
Comments / 0