Read full article on original website
Related
The Racer releases "Blush"
The Racer (Mint 400 Records) is an indie/electronic/alt rock band from New York’s Hudson Valley consisting of Pete Marotta, Mike Esserman, and Eric Sosler. The Racer, self produced, has been experimenting using the studio as an instrument to explore new sounds and techniques, and continuing their pursuit to grow as artists. Patiently taking their time to finish their newest album during the many obstacles the Covid Pandemic created, "Blush" is finally completed. Guided and inspired by the expertise of their past producers Mike Kalajian and Dan Hannon (Manchester Orchestra), The Racer continues to write music that suits their needs and wants as a group.
America LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
There’s a free wind blowing off the ocean this August 6, 2022 evening as an enthusiastic crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ readies itself for a nostalgic evening of music from the top ’70s folk-rock band, America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell — along...
PHOTOS from "The Lost Princess of Oz"
(HOLMDEL, NJ) --The Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) is presenting the World Premiere of Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik’s multi-media dance musical, The Lost Princess of Oz in the Pollak Theater at Monmouth University in Long Branch, NJ. The production runs from Saturday, August 20 to Sunday, August 28 with at 7:30pm with nine performances in all. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Union County Fall Concert features Max Weinberg, The Smithereens, and Ray Andersen's Bowie Tribute
(CLARK, NJ) -- Union County presents a Fall Concert headlined by Max Weinberg on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend. The concert also features The Smithereens. Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond opens the night. Residents should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live at 2022 "VMAs"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 “VMAs,” airing Sunday, August 28 at 8:00pm from the Prudential Center in Newark. The 8x “VMAs” winners to make their highly-anticipated return to the iconic MTV stage for the first time in over two decades, last performing in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.
Jimmy Vivino headlines The Festival in the Borough
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Festival in the Borough will have a bit of a late night TV feel to it this year when Conan O'Brien's longtime musical director, Jimmy Vivino, takes the stage. This year's festival, the largest street and music event in Northwest Jersey, is slated for Saturday, September 17. It is truly a townwide event with three stages of music and nearly 20 musical acts throughout the day and into the night in the Downtown district along Route 57.
Weequahic Park House Music Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
THE GOAT by David Burke hosts Comedy Night with Joseph Anthony
(UNION BEACH, NJ) -- Headliner comedian Joseph Anthony and featuring Rob Epple will keep you laughing at the next Comedy Night dinner and a show on Thursday, August 25 at the “Chandelier Supper Club” at New Jersey's hottest new restaurant, THE GOAT by David Burke. The evening begins with a reception at 6:30pm for cocktails (cash bar) with light passed hors d’oeuvres; then, the three-course prix fixe dinner and comedy show starts at 7:00pm.
RELATED PEOPLE
PHOTOS from "A Jersey Cantata" at The Theater Project
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Theater Project is presenting A Jersey Cantata, a comedy about four longtime ‘Jersey guys’, from August 18-28. This is the second live, in-person show in The Theater Project’s Three Plays in Three Months summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center. Photographer John Posada was on hand at a dress rehearsal to take photos.
Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents Maggie Worsdale's "1960s Classics"
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- The music of the ‘60s is a soundtrack for a generation, and its influence continues today. Maggie Worsdale will perform “1960s Classics” at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00pm. Maggie will mine her vast repertoire for some of the most popular songs of the era, made famous by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Elvis Presley, and other memorable artists.
Meet the Decima: David Broza & Trio Havana Share the Art of Cuban Music
Israeli superstar David Broza together with Cuban dynamo Trio Havana finally returned to the South Orange Performing Art Center on Sept. 17. David Broza has been enlivening audiences with his flamenco-infused stylings of a diverse body of work — from rock to jazz to Spanish classical and more — for nearly 45 years.
Outpost in the Burbs presents Beth Orton
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Outpost in the Burbs presents Beth Orton on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:00pm. Orton has long been regarded as possessing one of the most unique and expressive voices in music – a voice that has grown evermore rich and wise over time. Her 1996 debut, Trailer Park, pioneered a synthesis of electronic and acoustic sounds, while its 1999 follow-up, Central Reservation, garnered international success. Further albums like the Jim O’Rourke-produced Comfort of Strangers and 2016’s largely electronic Kidsticks deepened the breadth of her craft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS from "Gypsy" at Spring Lake Theatre
(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- Spring Lake Theatre is presenting Gypsy over the last two weekends in August. Gypsy tells the story of the dreams and efforts of one hungry powerhouse of a woman, to get her two daughters into show business. It is loosely based on the 1957 memoir of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Kean Stage Announces Select Performances From 2022-2023 Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Kean Stage has announce select performances from its' 2022-2023 season. Additional shows will be announced at a later date. “We're thrilled to invite you to the start of our new season! Our current listing of shows reflects diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, a hallmark of Kean Stage's mission. And don't think this is all; there's still more to come.” stated manager of Kean Stage Steve Cochran.
Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox" from September 3-25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery. The exhibit was curated by Dorie Dahlberg. An Artists Reception will take place September 9th during JCFridays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Curator’s Statement: On September 22, 2022 at 9:03pm the sun will hover over the...
Holmdel Theatre Company to present Tony Nominee Elizabeth Stanley
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Holmdel Theatre Company's Broadway at the Barn presents Tony Nominee Elizabeth Stanley on Saturday, September 10th at 8:00pm. Heralded as one of the "Breakout Stars of 2020" by The New York Times, Elizabeth Stanley received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her performance as Mary Jane Healy in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by the music of Alanis Morissette.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haunt O'Ween NJ to take place at Bell Works
(HOLMDEL, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- The Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that drives high profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced their groundbreaking one-of-a-kind Halloween experience: Haunt O' Ween NJ will land in New Jersey this Halloween. The fully immersive spooktacular event will take place September 30th - October 31st, 2022 at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Prudential Center presents Carlos Vives
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Two-time GRAMMY and 15-time Latin GRAMMY award winner Carlos Vives is heading out on the North American leg of his “Después De Todo ‘VIVES’” and is set to hit Prudential Center in Newark on September 17 at 8:00pm. Chosen by Billboard Magazine...
Music and BBQ with Supernova at Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse on Sunday
(MILFORD, NJ) -- There will be Music and BBQ at Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse on Sunday, August 21, 2022 with Supernova from 4:00pm-6:30pm on Sunday, July 31. Food service is from 3:00pm-6:00pm. Supernova plays classic and modern jazz with a jam vibe, what they call Festival Jazz. From Chick Corea,...
Centenary Stage Company Opens Registration for Fall 2022 Conservatory of Dance
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This fall, Centenary Stage Company is offering 2 eight-week sessions of the Conservatory of Dance. The first session will run August 29 through October 21, and the second session will run October 24 through December 16. Registration for the Conservatory of Dance is open through August 28; the cost for 1 class per week is $130.00, 2 classes per week is $195.00, and 3 classes per week is $275.00 per person. Prior dance experience is required.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0