Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
CBS Austin
Greg Abbott is seven points ahead in race, in new poll from Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler
A new poll about the Texas governor's race is out, and it shows incumbent Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 percent. The Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll shows Greg Abbott with 46 percent of the vote and Beto O’Rourke with 39 percent. Pollsters talked to nearly 1,400 registered voters...
Abbott says, Biden is "turning a blind eye to the historic border crisis Texas deals with every single day."
President Biden has yet to visit the southern border since taking office, turning a blind eye to the historic border crisis Texas deals with every single day. Unlike the President, Texas will never turn its back on the border & communities that are being impacted. Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."
Abbott's extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest takes effect one week from today. We must defeat him and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. Beto O'Rourke.
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
fox7austin.com
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
KTRE
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
kurv.com
Poll: Abbott Continues To Lead O’Rourke By 7 In Governor’s Race
A recent poll shows Governor Greg Abbott holding a seven-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the race for Texas governor. The survey by the Dallas Morning News and U-T Tyler found no change in the margin since their last poll in May. Nearly 14-hundred registered voters participated in the poll in the first week of August.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced applications are open for ALERRT training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Gov. Abbott encouraged law enforcement agencies to apply. In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May, Texas leaders allotted $105.5 million to...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area leaders criticize Gov. Abbott for not calling special session to address safety after Uvalde
HOUSTON - As more kids head back to school this month, school safety remains a top-of-mind concern. Local elected officials now calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his inaction after the Uvalde massacre. Houston-area top leaders held a news conference Monday asking why Governor Greg Abbott has still not...
KHOU
Texas Libertarians could impact the November election
More than 50% of Texas voters said Texas isn't headed in the right direction under Gov. Abbott. This is why Libertarians are trying to increase their recognition.
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat
Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
