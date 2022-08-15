After delays, alleged shooter in 2009 Centennial homicide to see trial

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Related
EDITORIAL: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call
It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Academy Pl., around 2 a.m. Friday. The scene is located near N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. When they The post 1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Aurora neighborhood; fugitive not found
Aurora police are still searching for a fugitive following an hours-long shelter-in-place order Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly arson suspect Kevin Bui in court for drug charges
A suspect in a deadly arson faced a judge on Thursday for charges not related to the fire. Kevin Bui is one of three teenagers charged with setting a home on fire that killed a Sengalese family of five. He is accused of having drugs in the Denver Jail. Bui, along with Gavin Seymour, both 16 at the time and a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.When interviewed by...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Westword
Denver Police Shooting Video Shows Cops Committed Crimes, Attorney Says
On August 17, the Denver Police Department released videos of the officer-involved shooting near 20th and Larimer streets on July 17 in which suspect Jordan Waddy and six innocent bystanders were injured, and the office of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that a grand jury would be asked to review the case.
Denver caretaker charged after victim found in 'horrific' state
Denver prosecutors on Wednesday charged a caregiver who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man with criminal negligence after police found the victim severely malnourished, naked and covered in feces in 2019. Michael R. Hill, 40, was the host home provider and caretaker for the victim from October...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 injured, 1 arrested after Fort Collins police chase
A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.
Suspect arrested after shooting at Arvada apartment complex
ARVADA, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning in Arvada. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the Palmetto Club Apartments near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, a spokesman for Arvada Police (APD) said.
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax, police looking for driver
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Juvenile turns himself into police, facing 1st-degree murder charge
A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.
Man killed in 17th and Peoria hit-and-run
Aurora police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man Tuesday evening.
Man seriously injured in Arvada shooting
A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an Arvada apartment complex Thursday. At last check, he was stable, according to Arvada police.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of several break-ins in Denver may be connected to other crimes
Residents in several neighborhoods are on edge after reports of a man attempting to break into homes, and Denver PD confirmed he may be connected to other crimes.
Denver man sentenced after pleading guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riot
A Denver man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday.
Arrest made after man fatally shot in parking lot of Aurora sports bar
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar last weekend died from his injuries. Just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, Aurora Police (APD) officers were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar which is located at 12161 East Iliff Ave.
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each
The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.
Comments / 0