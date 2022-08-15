Read full article on original website
Ocean County Library presents "Civic Participation in Cancer Alley"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library presents a program about the New Jersey’s environment, its impacts, and ways that residents can address them. “Civic Participation in Cancer Alley” will take place on Monday, September 12 at 7:00pm. The program takes place in the Library’s Toms River Branch, and will be simulcast virtually. Independent author, journalist and environmental scientist Thomas Belton will lead the interactive discussion in Mancini Hall.
Monmouth County Park System to Host Wind & Sea Festival at Bayshore Waterfront Park
(PORT MONMOUTH, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System is hosting its Wind & Sea Festival on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00am-5:00pm at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. This family-friendly event celebrates all things water. Activities include kayaking, fishing, kite flying, crabbing, sandcastle building, seining, and much more!. Most activities...
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn Hosting Fall Fest
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 2022. This free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10:00am – 6:00pm, rain or shine. The Fall Fest community celebration will offer games, family activities, delicious food, a beer garden, and live music.
City of Newark Calls For Submission Of Creative Proposals For Public Art Project
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced a call for submissions of creative proposals for the Asphalt Art Grant the Newark’s Division of Arts and Cultural Affairs and Project for Empty Space were awarded from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Newark was one of 26 U.S. cities from across the...
America LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
There’s a free wind blowing off the ocean this August 6, 2022 evening as an enthusiastic crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ readies itself for a nostalgic evening of music from the top ’70s folk-rock band, America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell — along...
Weequahic Park House Music Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents Maggie Worsdale's "1960s Classics"
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- The music of the ‘60s is a soundtrack for a generation, and its influence continues today. Maggie Worsdale will perform “1960s Classics” at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00pm. Maggie will mine her vast repertoire for some of the most popular songs of the era, made famous by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Elvis Presley, and other memorable artists.
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...8/18/22
“I can't say we're coming home, I mean, I'm home but I just can't wait to play two of my favorite places with my favorite people and my family," said former Jersey Shore resident and one-third of The Dales; Jacqueline Tozzi as she and her band mates Drew Lawrence and Preston Pope discussed their upcoming August 20 show at Asbury Park's Wonder Bar and the September 23 release of their new album, "Multi Trick Pony."
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Opens 2022-23 Season with Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers and US Premiere
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) 2022-2023 season opens September 10-11 with the incomparable Anne Akiko Meyers performing Arturo Márquez’ new violin concerto Fandango. The work was commissioned by Ms. Meyers and was premiered by her in 2021 with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. Another concert highlight is the PSO’s US Premiere of Spanish composer Marcos Fernandez' homage to Leonard Bernstein, America. Rounding out the striking concert program are Joaquín Turina’s Danzas fantásticas, Ruperto Chapí’s Prelude to La Revoltosa, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol.
PHOTOS from "A Jersey Cantata" at The Theater Project
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Theater Project is presenting A Jersey Cantata, a comedy about four longtime ‘Jersey guys’, from August 18-28. This is the second live, in-person show in The Theater Project’s Three Plays in Three Months summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center. Photographer John Posada was on hand at a dress rehearsal to take photos.
PHOTOS from "Gypsy" at Spring Lake Theatre
(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- Spring Lake Theatre is presenting Gypsy over the last two weekends in August. Gypsy tells the story of the dreams and efforts of one hungry powerhouse of a woman, to get her two daughters into show business. It is loosely based on the 1957 memoir of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Sourland Spectacular is Less Than a Month Away
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- Early bird registration fee for the Sourland Spectacular kickoff event is ending soon! The early bird registration fee of $45 ends on Wednesday, August 17th. The regular adult registration is $60. So don’t delay and register today!. The Sourland Spectacular kickoff event will be held September...
Jersey City Theater Center presents Heart of Afghanistan
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center will present Afghan quartet Heart of Afghanistan at White Eagle Hall on Sunday, September 18 at 6:00pm. A multi-talented band widely recognized in Afghanistan, Heart of Afghanistan consists of Ahmad Fanoos (vocals and harmonium) his two sons Elham (piano) and Mehran (violin). Together, they tell the story of Afghanistan from its pre-Islamic Buddhist heritage through traditional Ghazals based on the Sufi inspired poetry of Rumi (who was born in Afghanistan) and the ‘Afghan Elvis,’ Ahmad Zahir, who took the music of Elvis Presley and translated it into Dari. Heart of Afghanistan’s idea is to give a 360-degree view of Afghan culture through music, poetry and art.
Centenary Stage Company Opens Registration for Fall 2022 Conservatory of Dance
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This fall, Centenary Stage Company is offering 2 eight-week sessions of the Conservatory of Dance. The first session will run August 29 through October 21, and the second session will run October 24 through December 16. Registration for the Conservatory of Dance is open through August 28; the cost for 1 class per week is $130.00, 2 classes per week is $195.00, and 3 classes per week is $275.00 per person. Prior dance experience is required.
Open Call for Gallery Aferro's Poem Booth: Fall 2022
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pablo Neruda once said that “laughter is the language of the soul.” And as a poet with an indelible ability to craft a verse that made us feel, see and hear our true selves, Neruda understood how laughter can resonate in ways that sobs cannot.
bergenPAC Announces New Board Members
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has announced the addition of four new members to its Board of Trustees. Ray Chew, Vivian Scott Chew, Steven Goldstein, and Valerie Vainieri Huttle joined the board of bergenPAC at a critical time as the storied theater’s $15 million Invest in the Arts Capital Campaign funds a comprehensive restoration and renovation of the historic venue.
Philadelphia Theatre Company welcomes Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky as Co-Artistic Directors
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- After a nation-wide search, the Board of Directors of Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) has found its new artistic leadership: the company welcomes the nationally acclaimed husband-and-wife team of Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky as PTC’s new co-Artistic Directors. Following the five-year tenure of Paige Price, who...
Union County Fall Concert features Max Weinberg, The Smithereens, and Ray Andersen's Bowie Tribute
(CLARK, NJ) -- Union County presents a Fall Concert headlined by Max Weinberg on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend. The concert also features The Smithereens. Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond opens the night. Residents should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
Jimmy Vivino headlines The Festival in the Borough
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Festival in the Borough will have a bit of a late night TV feel to it this year when Conan O'Brien's longtime musical director, Jimmy Vivino, takes the stage. This year's festival, the largest street and music event in Northwest Jersey, is slated for Saturday, September 17. It is truly a townwide event with three stages of music and nearly 20 musical acts throughout the day and into the night in the Downtown district along Route 57.
PHOTOS from 3rd Annual HEART Festival in New Brunswick
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The 3rd Annual New Brunswick HEART Festival took place on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event was presented by State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick Cultural Center, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), and AboveArtStudios and hosted by New Jersey Radio Hall of Famer Bert Baron and Founder of TSO Productions, Sharon Gordon. The family-friendly festival celebrates the arts each year and includes live music and dance performances, dance classes, craft vendors, and more. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
