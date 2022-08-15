(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center will present Afghan quartet Heart of Afghanistan at White Eagle Hall on Sunday, September 18 at 6:00pm. A multi-talented band widely recognized in Afghanistan, Heart of Afghanistan consists of Ahmad Fanoos (vocals and harmonium) his two sons Elham (piano) and Mehran (violin). Together, they tell the story of Afghanistan from its pre-Islamic Buddhist heritage through traditional Ghazals based on the Sufi inspired poetry of Rumi (who was born in Afghanistan) and the ‘Afghan Elvis,’ Ahmad Zahir, who took the music of Elvis Presley and translated it into Dari. Heart of Afghanistan’s idea is to give a 360-degree view of Afghan culture through music, poetry and art.

