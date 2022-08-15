ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd as search continues for killer

By Deana Harley
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSvPs_0hHtgHTD00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.

Deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday evening shortly after 11 p.m., and another deputy found him at 1:06 a.m.

Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say

“The person or persons responsible took somebody very special away from us,” Byrd’s former roommate, Jesse Iversen, said.

Iversen described Byrd as a “protector by nature.” Iversen is a Cary firefighter who lived with Byrd for years, but the two also shared a bond of being first responders. They often saw each other when responding to calls, even when they were no longer roommates.

Jesse Iversen, left and Deputy Ned Byrd (Photo from Jesse Iversen)

“We’d catch up when the scene calmed down a bit, we’d always just pick up right where we left off,” Iversen said.

He says Deputy Byrd was dedicated to his K9, Sasha, who was inside of his patrol car when the deputy was killed. Friends remember Byrd always helping other, and making every single day count.

“He loved life, loved life and he absolutely lived it to the fullest,” Iversen said. “If he loved you, you came first, and I miss him.”

PREVIOUS: Slain Wake County deputy identified as 13-year veteran, search underway

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says they’re receiving help in the investigation from several local and state agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

