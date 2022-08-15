Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves initiate extension talks with Dansby Swanson after Michael Harris deal
The Atlanta Braves have been making key signings to their roster in the last few years. During the MLB trade deadline, they locked up star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year deal, keeping him for the long haul. Just two days ago, they made another key signing, extending standout rookie Michael Harris to an eight-year deal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a rare loss Tuesday evening in stunning fashion, as closer Craig Kimbrel failed to seal the deal in the bottom of the 11th inning. Working on a two-run cushion, Kimbrel ended up surrendering a pair of runs on two hits while also allowing a walk in just a third of […] The post ‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season
The Baltimore Orioles are still in playoff contention despite trading Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. This was a ball club that entered the season in the midst of a rebuild. They weren’t aiming to make a playoff run. but as of this story’s publication, the Orioles are just […] The post Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
RELATED PEOPLE
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Tony La Russa’s managerial future with White Sox gets a major update
For months now, there have been growing outside calls for the Chicago White Sox to relieve Tony La Russa from his duties as the team’s manager. Overall, this could all come to fruition later in the year. USA Today Sport’s Bob Nightengale provided updates on the futures of multiple managers across the majors. In the […] The post Rumor: Tony La Russa’s managerial future with White Sox gets a major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency
The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Brewers must make
The Milwaukee Brewers are still reeling from their odd strategy at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They ended up trading away their star closer Josh Hader and failed to add anything to a lineup that could have used some extra firepower. As a result, the Brewers have lost control of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The reason the last remaining Deshaun Watson plaintiff won’t settle
On Thursday, news broke that the NFL and the NFLPA had settled on an agreement regarding Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will face an 11-game suspension and be fined $5 million. That is signed and finalized. But that does not mean that all of the trouble for Watson is behind him.
Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered their second loss in three games after Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel failed to suppress the Milwaukee Brewers’ comeback bid Tuesday night. Kimbrel entered the bottom of the 11th inning of the game with the Dodgers leading, 4-3, but he gave up two earned runs on two hits in just a […] The post Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 star Guardians prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push
The Cleveland Guardians didn’t have a ton of expectations heading into the 2022 season. Yet with just a few weeks left in the regular season, it’s clear that it’s postseason or bust for the Guardians. Cleveland has taken control over the American League Central in the past...
Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend
Albert Pujols is a St. Louis Cardinals legend. The first baseman first built his career with this team in his first few years in the league. Here, Pujols became a household name, one of the most dominant hitters in league history. His name will forever be tied to the red birds. Aside from being a […] The post Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
The Dallas Cowboys are in LA to battle it out with the Chargers. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Cowboys-Chargers prediction and pick. America’s team fell short to the Denver Broncos 17-7 in the first preseason game last week. Ben DiNucci threw for 112 yards and one touchdown in the […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The timing couldn’t be worse in something like this’: Taijuan Walker sends frustrating message amid Mets debacle
The New York Mets are in a massive rough patch. After dropping two games in a row to the Atlanta Braves, they will also be without two of their starting pitchers after Taijuan Walker’s injury. With Carlos Carrasco sidelined for weeks due to an oblique strain, New York’s pitching situation is not looking great.
Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years
The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.
‘His job right now is to stay ready’: Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides Aaron Hicks with vote of confidence amid slump
The New York Yankees are struggling right now. There is no way around it. After running MLB through the first portion of the season, New York is just 3-7 over their last 10 games. Outfielder Aaron Hicks has specifically been mired in a dreadful slump. On the season, Hicks is hitting just .217. Yankees manager […] The post ‘His job right now is to stay ready’: Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides Aaron Hicks with vote of confidence amid slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0