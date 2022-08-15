ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Letter for the birds

That, of course, is the title of a very old song, but is not directly related to this collection of words and letters from our 26 – letters alphabet. I, myself, and millions of folks like me, our maybe not like me, have or have not noticed, from time to time, what first appears to be on yon horizon, the forming of a tornado. But, from continued observation, the tornado has changed to hundreds of blackbirds, and there appears not to be a leader, yet they all are “thinking” the same way at the same time.
LADY LAKE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In

Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month. “Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Roundabout hurting business at corner store

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Traffic
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

City of Belleview announces upcoming changes to Cherokee Park

During the next few months, Belleview residents can expect to see the demolition of the old community center at Cherokee Park to make way for several changes to the park. According to the City of Belleview, the building’s removal will provide the necessary space for these “new and exciting” changes. The city’s Public Works Department recently worked with consultants to create a preliminary concept plan for the park, which is shown below.
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Three Sandhill Cranes In The Villages

These three sandhill cranes seemed to be waiting for a fourth before heading to the golf course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Outdoor Info
villages-news.com

CDD 7 chair threatens conflict resolution over windmill and water tower

The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has threatened invoking the conflict resolution process over the possibility of using residents’ money to replace the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. Chairman Jerry Vicenti at Thursday’s board of supervisors’ meeting raised the possibility...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Round 2: More strong storms to strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Villages Daily Sun

Longtime Community Watch employees protect residents

Don Berry says goodnight to everyone who passes through the Village Alhambra gate during his overnight shift. He and resident David Parris have spent a combined 46 years serving as extra eyes and ears in The Villages as Community Watch gate attendants. While their primary jobs are traffic control, their...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Lake County animal shelter puts cat operations on hold due to virus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter says they're not accepting cats into the shelter temporarily. According to the shelter, kittens tested positive for panleukopenia, a contagious disease health officials say is caused by feline parvovirus. It's been advised to get cats immunized to lower the chances...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves

Fall Road Trips from Orlando It's fairly easy to get to nearby destinations with beautiful foilage on a fall road trip from Orlando. Just keep in mind that the further south your destination is, the later in the year it... The post 8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy