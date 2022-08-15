Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Letter for the birds
That, of course, is the title of a very old song, but is not directly related to this collection of words and letters from our 26 – letters alphabet. I, myself, and millions of folks like me, our maybe not like me, have or have not noticed, from time to time, what first appears to be on yon horizon, the forming of a tornado. But, from continued observation, the tornado has changed to hundreds of blackbirds, and there appears not to be a leader, yet they all are “thinking” the same way at the same time.
Villages Daily Sun
Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In
Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month. “Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue, hours extended due to pavement repairs
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 through Friday, August 19. Marion Rock, Inc. will be working on the south side of the intersection to...
ocala-news.com
City of Belleview announces upcoming changes to Cherokee Park
During the next few months, Belleview residents can expect to see the demolition of the old community center at Cherokee Park to make way for several changes to the park. According to the City of Belleview, the building’s removal will provide the necessary space for these “new and exciting” changes. The city’s Public Works Department recently worked with consultants to create a preliminary concept plan for the park, which is shown below.
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
villages-news.com
Three Sandhill Cranes In The Villages
These three sandhill cranes seemed to be waiting for a fourth before heading to the golf course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism
The “rust” vehicle in the driveway mentioned in your online Letter to the Editor is actually the color it was made to be. If Ms. McCormick is so distressed by its appearance, instead of trying to publicly embarrass the property owners she should initiate a conversation with them.
villages-news.com
Why don’t boards want to deal with junk cars and abandoned homes?
Just a question: If the former residents are dead, there are no heirs and there is no reverse mortgage, then can the state sell the property at auction and collect the sale monies?. If a person leaves money in a bank and neglects to do anything with it for a...
villages-news.com
CDD 7 chair threatens conflict resolution over windmill and water tower
The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has threatened invoking the conflict resolution process over the possibility of using residents’ money to replace the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. Chairman Jerry Vicenti at Thursday’s board of supervisors’ meeting raised the possibility...
click orlando
Round 2: More strong storms to strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Villages Daily Sun
Longtime Community Watch employees protect residents
Don Berry says goodnight to everyone who passes through the Village Alhambra gate during his overnight shift. He and resident David Parris have spent a combined 46 years serving as extra eyes and ears in The Villages as Community Watch gate attendants. While their primary jobs are traffic control, their...
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
WESH
Lake County animal shelter puts cat operations on hold due to virus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter says they're not accepting cats into the shelter temporarily. According to the shelter, kittens tested positive for panleukopenia, a contagious disease health officials say is caused by feline parvovirus. It's been advised to get cats immunized to lower the chances...
8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves
Fall Road Trips from Orlando It's fairly easy to get to nearby destinations with beautiful foilage on a fall road trip from Orlando. Just keep in mind that the further south your destination is, the later in the year it... The post 8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake takes leap toward future with $2.9 million fiber connectivity plan
The Town of Lady Lake is taking a leap toward the future with a $2.9 million fiber connectivity plan. The Lady Lake Commission voted 4-0 on Monday night to move forward with the 10-year plan. Commissioner Tony Holden was absent. “I think this is the future. This will be a...
WESH
Terrifying video shows brutal winds, transformer explosion during Central Florida storm
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Wild weather moved through Central Florida on Wednesday. Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley from Orange City captured incredible video on their Ring camera. The video shows heavy rain being driven by strong winds. Then a transformer explodes, sending a cloud of smoke and flames right...
villages-news.com
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages
I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
Comments / 0