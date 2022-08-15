Read full article on original website
LOOK: Sharon Osbourne Posts Heartwarming Photo of Her New Grandchild
A new Osbourne baby is here, and Sharon Osbourne is celebrating the news. The wife of legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne posted a new photo on Instagram. In the photo, Jack Osbourne’s three children are surrounding the latest addition to their family. Check out the photo below. Fans loved...
BBC
Mapledurham Watermill: Black Sabbath album location vandalised
A picturesque watermill, which featured on the cover of a Black Sabbath album, has been vandalised. The picture adorning the band's 1970 debut album, depicting a woman in a black cloak, is one of the most famous images in heavy metal. Police said the windows of the mill, in Mapledurham,...
EW.com
Friday at Lollapalooza included sets from Black Sabbath, the Black Keys, the Shins, and more
On the opening day of Lollapalooza 2012 in Chicago, people could only talk about two things: The oppressive heat (which isn't really news for anyone who has ever spent three days repeatedly crossing Grant Park in August), and whether or not Black Sabbath was going to make everybody sad. Obviously,...
AOL Corp
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle
On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
George Harrison’s First Wife Didn’t Attend His Funeral, but She Still Quietly Honored Him
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd formed a friendly relationship in the years after their split. She didn't attend his funeral but still honored his memory.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley NOT Dead? Theory Suggests He's Alive and Even Appeared In A Movie
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, but is he truly dead?. Several conspiracy theorists claim he never died. This week, admirers of the King of Rock and Roll commemorate Elvis Week, a yearly commemoration time to honor him, who died 45 years ago at his Graceland residence. However, as...
Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims
During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Elvis Presley Once Turned Down Role Alongside Olivia Newton-John
Elvis Presley almost starred alongside Olivia Newton-John in Grease, but he passed on the opportunity for reasons that he never shared. The now-legendary movie began filming in 1977. At the time, Elvis had been expressing regret over his screen-side career. While he understood that he had built a reputation as one of the most iconic singers in history, he thought his movies fell flat. He personally hated nearly everything he starred in, and he hoped to make at least one blockbuster during his lifetime.
Elvis was a devout Christian who prayed before shows, reveals stepbrother
While his fans worshipped him as a rock’n’roll deity, Elvis Presley would say a prayer before going on stage, reading the Bible and looking to God for guidance in everything he did, his stepbrother has recalled. “When we saw him bow his head, then we knew,” Billy Stanley,...
Watch an exclusive clip from the new Randy Rhoads documentary
Ozzy Osbourne, Kelle Rhoads and Dana Strum reveal how Randy Rhoads' audition came about
Creedence Clearwater Revival Holds a Disappointing Record With the Most No. 2 Hits
Here's a look at the discography of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and how the band holds the odd record for the most No. 2 hits on t he charts.
Olivia Newton-John Lost A Prized Possession At ‘Grease’s 1978 Premiere Party
The night of the premiere party of the iconic movie, Grease, held at Studio 54, was definitely a memorable one for Olivia Newton-John and Chuck Garelick (who was head of security at Studio at the time). Fate brought two individuals together, and the latter would never forget the experience for the rest of his life.
Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Claims Eminem Died in 2006, Was Replaced by Clone
Similar to the Avril Lavigne aka Melissa conspiracy theory, there's a new Eminem clone conspiracy floating around the internet. Apparently, the theory is that the real Eminem actually died in a car crash in 2006. According to Spanish website La Guía Del Varón, "In 2006, Eminem died in a car...
purewow.com
Charles Spencer Shares Rare Footage of Grandmother (Who Looks Like Princess Diana)
Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, just shared another glimpse of their grandmother, Cynthia Spencer. Today, Charles posted a never-before-seen video on Instagram in honor of Cynthia’s heavenly birthday. The clip featured portraits, sketches and memorabilia that belonged to his late grandma, who looked identical to Princess Diana. In...
Why Demi Lovato Felt ‘Stale’ Performing Before Returning to Her Pop-Rock Roots (EXCLUSIVE)
Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, the legendary singer and actress responsible for hits such as "Physical" and the classic musical Grease, has died. She was 73. Newton-John's husband John Easterling confirmed the news with a post on the star's official Facebook page Monday (Aug. 8). "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at...
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
The Beatles’ Manager Had to Split Up the Band on Vacations to Avoid ‘Clashing’
The Beatles took lengthy vacations in between their tours. Their manager had to split them up into groups in order to avoid arguments.
Willie Nelson Announces New Book About Longtime Drummer Paul English
Willie Nelson has announced a new book called Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship, arriving September 20 via Harper Horizon. The book chronicles Nelson’s longtime friendship with Paul English, who played numerous roles as Nelson’s drummer, bodyguard, tour accountant, and “guardian angel,” as the country star has put it. Nelson penned the book with music journalist David Ritz, who collaborated with the singer-songwriter on It’s a Long Story: My Life and Me (2015) and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band (2020).
