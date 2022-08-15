ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Mapledurham Watermill: Black Sabbath album location vandalised

A picturesque watermill, which featured on the cover of a Black Sabbath album, has been vandalised. The picture adorning the band's 1970 debut album, depicting a woman in a black cloak, is one of the most famous images in heavy metal. Police said the windows of the mill, in Mapledurham,...
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
Fox News

Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims

During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Once Turned Down Role Alongside Olivia Newton-John

Elvis Presley almost starred alongside Olivia Newton-John in Grease, but he passed on the opportunity for reasons that he never shared. The now-legendary movie began filming in 1977. At the time, Elvis had been expressing regret over his screen-side career. While he understood that he had built a reputation as one of the most iconic singers in history, he thought his movies fell flat. He personally hated nearly everything he starred in, and he hoped to make at least one blockbuster during his lifetime.
purewow.com

Charles Spencer Shares Rare Footage of Grandmother (Who Looks Like Princess Diana)

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, just shared another glimpse of their grandmother, Cynthia Spencer. Today, Charles posted a never-before-seen video on Instagram in honor of Cynthia’s heavenly birthday. The clip featured portraits, sketches and memorabilia that belonged to his late grandma, who looked identical to Princess Diana. In...
PopCrush

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the legendary singer and actress responsible for hits such as "Physical" and the classic musical Grease, has died. She was 73. Newton-John's husband John Easterling confirmed the news with a post on the star's official Facebook page Monday (Aug. 8). "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at...
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
Pitchfork

Willie Nelson Announces New Book About Longtime Drummer Paul English

Willie Nelson has announced a new book called Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship, arriving September 20 via Harper Horizon. The book chronicles Nelson’s longtime friendship with Paul English, who played numerous roles as Nelson’s drummer, bodyguard, tour accountant, and “guardian angel,” as the country star has put it. Nelson penned the book with music journalist David Ritz, who collaborated with the singer-songwriter on It’s a Long Story: My Life and Me (2015) and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band (2020).
