Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
TechCrunch
Incredible Health passes unicorn valuation as it bags $80M Series B
The latest raise is led by Base10 Partners, with existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Obvious Ventures also returning to back the startup. Other investors in the Series B include Incredible Health customer Kaiser Permanente; plus a roster of angels and funds including Workday CEO Chano Fernando; NBA Champion Andre Iguodala; Rethink Impact; Stardust Equity; and the D’Amelio family, including TikTok personalities Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who joined the round via their 444 Capital Fund.
TechCrunch
Pomelo exits stealth mode with $20M seed to rethink international money transfer
As with many things in fintech, it wasn’t that simple. But the seed of the idea made the former enterprise chief executive turn his career into a bet on one of fintech’s most elusive problems. Pomelo, Frenkiel’s new startup launching out of stealth today, wants to make it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Tech veterans Nilekani and Aggarwal’s India venture raises $227 million second fund
The fund plans to deploy the capital by investing in four to five startups each year. Fundamentum, which typically backs startups in the Series B stage and beyond, will look to lead or co-lead $25 million to $40 million rounds, Aggarwal told TechCrunch in an interview. Nilekani, co-founder of IT...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Why do startup valuations go down when interest rates go up?
But what is the actual connection between interest rates, startup capital and valuations?. Following Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), the Fed is increasing interest rates to “cool the economy” and prevent a further rise in inflation. Despite the focus on interest rates, it is the second aspect — inflation...
TechCrunch
Safeheron secures $7M to make private keys safer for crypto wallets
That’s why entrepreneurs, infused with venture capital, are racing to make crypto applications more secure. One of them is Singapore-based Safeheron, which recently raised $7 million in a pre-Series A funding round. Safeheron’s goal is to make private keys safer. Private keys, critical to decentralized crypto apps, let individuals...
TechCrunch
Crappy chargers and sky-high prices are huge roadblocks to EV adoption
A new J.D. Power survey finds that, while public charging stations are a tad easier to come by these days, faulty chargers are souring the experience and hampering EV adoption. That’s no good, because the planet is only getting hotter and EVs are expected to play a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.
TechCrunch
Web3 giant Parity Technologies teams up with Watr over platform to track ethical commodities
Creating a “nutrition label” so that it would be possible to track the provenance of a commodity — be it coal or pork bellies — is considered by many to be the holy grail of that sector, and — these days — especially if CO2 emissions are factored in. We covered how the Watr Foundation, a Swiss-registered foundation created by experience commodities founders, plans to do this via the use of blockchains, incorporating the technology into commodities trading.
TechCrunch
As digital tracking wanes, companies turn to online communities for direct access to customers
The answer may lie in building or buying communities of individuals whose interests align with your company’s. Many SaaS companies are doing just that, from big players like Salesforce and Hubspot to smaller startups, which understand the power of building a community of interested individuals who can answer questions, act as quasi-evangelists and give the company honest feedback about products and services.
Derivatives committee to hold Russia CDS auction in September -statement
Aug 19 (Reuters) - A panel of investors said on Friday that it expects to hold an auction to settle credit default swaps (CDS) related to Russia's defaulted debt in the first half of September, as it continues to work on the auction setup.
TechCrunch
Venue raises $4M from Accel and the CEOs of Slack, Remote and SquareSpace to give teamwide video meetings a new breath of life
But for those who use Zoom, Google’s Meet, Microsoft’s Teams or something else, you’ll know that they still lack in certain scenarios. Today a startup called Venue, built to plug one of those gaps — larger team meetings — is setting out its stall to compete, with a video conferencing platform that brings in a host of personalization and other features from consumer communication apps to make it more engaging. These include emoji bursts, the ability to set background music and backgrounds, easy tools to share videos and other media, gifs and multifunctional control panels that mimic those that appear in streaming platforms like Twitch.
TechCrunch
Work exchange your way to TechCrunch Disrupt for free
That free pass gives you access to the full Disrupt experience — the Disrupt stage, the TechCrunch+ stage, the Discovery stage, breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — and the Startup Battlefield competition. Volunteers handle a variety...
TechCrunch
India’s Exponent Energy may have found the secret to 15-min rapid EV charging
Exponent Energy’s business model is geared toward OEMs building commercial EVs for fleet purposes. Ideally, the company works with the OEM to integrate its battery pack, or e^pack, that can then be charged quickly via Exponent’s network of chargers, or e^pumps. Earlier this month, Exponent announced its first partnership with Altigreen, an Indian electric cargo vehicle manufacturer, launching the Exponent-enabled Altigreen neEV HD, a three-wheeler that both companies say can be fully charged, from 0% to 100%, in 15 minutes.
TechCrunch
Winners, losers abound as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law
As with any legislation, there are winners and losers. In the new law, climate tech is undoubtedly a winner, with provisions that will bolster renewable power, net-zero buildings and zero-emissions transportation. But the details matter, and some sectors got a better deal than others. Here’s a rundown of which companies...
TechCrunch
Veterinary telehealth service Vetster launches in the UK post expansion in the US
Vetster connects licensed veterinarians with pet owners via video, voice and online chat. It hopes to fill a yawning gap in provision. In the U.K. one in two veterinary clinics are overbooked and unable to take on more patients, according to research. Vetster commissioned research through 3Gem with 150 vets...
PETS・
TechCrunch
India’s higher education startup Sunstone raises $35 million
Sunstone founders said Friday WestBridge Capital led the startup’s Series C financing round. Alteria Capital also participated in the funding, which takes its to-date raise to about $68 million. There are thousands of management colleges and institutions in India, but other than those at the top of the charts,...
Comments / 0