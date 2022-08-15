Thunder Radio is 100% owned and operated in Manchester, TN by local married couple Josh and Holly Peterson. Josh was born and raised in the New Union community of Coffee County. He is a 2004 graduate of Coffee County Central High School, where he was a 3-year letterman for the Raider baseball team. Josh spent 15 years in the newspaper and radio industry before he and Holly purchased the radio station in September of 2019. He also served as an assistant baseball coach at Westwood Middle School (2005-2006), Coffee County High School (2007-2012 and 2017) and Grundy County High School (2014). You can often hear him on Thunder Radio’s daily The Morning Show from 6:30-8 p.m. and on other random programming, including sports broadcasts. He is a diehard UT Vols fan and loves the Atlanta Braves.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO