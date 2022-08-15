Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Roy Mike Allen Duke
Roy Mike Allen Duke, age 77, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Manchester Health Care Center in Manchester. Mr. Duke was born February 6, 1945 to the late Grady Paul and Vessie Stacey Duke. Mr. Duke worked as a printing press operator with Jefferson Smurfitt during his career. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Woodbury and enjoyed being anywhere with his loving wife. Mr. Duke was a woodworker and a hobby farmer and enjoyed slipping away and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as being fiercely protective of his family whom he dearly loved.
thunder1320.com
Bonna Fae Murphy
Bonna Fae Murphy, 83, of Manchester, passed from this life on August, 17, 2022. Bonna was born in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Mitchell Ewton and the niece of the late Parker and Lucille Standifer. Bonna grew up in Chattanooga where she met her husband...
thunder1320.com
Jesse Clayton Mangrum
Jesse Clayton Mangrum of Normandy passed this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital, at the age of 83. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 9 AM until service time.
thunder1320.com
Louise Berry Morgan
Louise Berry Morgan, age 96, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Hillsboro, TN. Louise was born September 17, 1925 to her late parents Thomas G and Lucille Willis Berry. At birth, she was premature and had to be carried on a pillow. Being premature certainly did not keep her down. Louise was an intelligent, strong, funny and determined woman until her final days on this Earth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunder1320.com
Meet the Owners
Thunder Radio is 100% owned and operated in Manchester, TN by local married couple Josh and Holly Peterson. Josh was born and raised in the New Union community of Coffee County. He is a 2004 graduate of Coffee County Central High School, where he was a 3-year letterman for the Raider baseball team. Josh spent 15 years in the newspaper and radio industry before he and Holly purchased the radio station in September of 2019. He also served as an assistant baseball coach at Westwood Middle School (2005-2006), Coffee County High School (2007-2012 and 2017) and Grundy County High School (2014). You can often hear him on Thunder Radio’s daily The Morning Show from 6:30-8 p.m. and on other random programming, including sports broadcasts. He is a diehard UT Vols fan and loves the Atlanta Braves.
thunder1320.com
Advertise with Thunder
When your business grows, our business grows! Call 931-409-2215 or email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com to get started today. Welcome to Thunder Radio! We are Manchester, Tennessee’s only locally owned and operated media – and we certainly are proud of that!. We are your home for Coffee County High School athletics...
thunder1320.com
RAIDERS DROP HEARTBREAKER IN SEASON OPENER
The term heartbreaker is often overused in sports. But it fits appropriately for what happened to the Red Raiders Friday night. With only a few seconds left on the clock and time ticking away, Franklin County quarterback CJ Seals hit Eric Jones on a wheel route down the sidelines for a 68-yard score with only 6 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Rebels a 27-20 win in the opening game of the 2022 football season at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. (A GAME YOU HEARD LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FIRST HALF REPLAY ||| CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE SECOND HALF REPLAY).
thunder1320.com
Thunder the Magazine
-Hard copies are available at Thunder Radio (located at 1030 Oakdale St, Manchester) -Feature Stories and one-on-ones with local athletes and coaches. -Hard copies are available at Thunder Radio (located at 1030 Oakdale St, Manchester) -Feature Photography. -Action Photography. -Feature Stories and one-on-ones with local athletes and coaches. -Local Advertisers.
RELATED PEOPLE
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
thunder1320.com
Manchester library to close Aug. 26 for renovations
The Coffee County Manchester Library will soon close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations. The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.
thunder1320.com
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
Comments / 0